TRISTIN DAVID
Roseburg senior
Sport: Wrestling.
Position: 152 pounds.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Camping, fishing, dirt bikes.
GPA: 3.8.
College Plans: Undecided; plans to major in engineering.
Favorite Athlete: David Taylor, Olympic wrestler.
Performance: Went 4-0 with four pins at last Friday’s McNary duals.
Quotable: “Personally, I don’t feel like I wrestled great up there. I made a lot of mistakes but hopefully those are out of the way.”
(On the Reno Tournament of Champions) “I’m ready for it. I’ve been wrestling since I was young, so the big tournaments aren’t too spooky.”
(On season goals) “Winning state is the main thing. Just getting on “The Board” is the big one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.