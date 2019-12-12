TRISTIN DAVID

Roseburg senior

Sport: Wrestling.

Position: 152 pounds.

Age: 17.

Other Interests/Hobbies: Camping, fishing, dirt bikes.

GPA: 3.8.

College Plans: Undecided; plans to major in engineering.

Favorite Athlete: David Taylor, Olympic wrestler.

Performance: Went 4-0 with four pins at last Friday’s McNary duals.

Quotable: “Personally, I don’t feel like I wrestled great up there. I made a lot of mistakes but hopefully those are out of the way.”

(On the Reno Tournament of Champions) “I’m ready for it. I’ve been wrestling since I was young, so the big tournaments aren’t too spooky.”

(On season goals) “Winning state is the main thing. Just getting on “The Board” is the big one.”

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.