Douglas qualified nine wrestlers and Sutherlin qualified eight for the Class 3A state championships on Saturday.
South Umpqua advanced three wrestlers.
The Special District 3 tournament took place at Umpqua Community College in Winchester and the top three wrestlers in each weight class qualified for state.
"That's the most we've ever had, so the kids wrestled well," Douglas coach Steve Evans said. "There's definitely several kids that have the capability of placing at state and taking a larger number increases the odds of us being able to compete team-wise."
La Pine won the tournament with 310 points, followed by Douglas (196), Sutherlin (166.5) and South Umpqua (114). Brookings-Harbor and Cascade Christian also competed.
"They wrestled well and we thought we'd have around six and ended up having eight kids qualify, we're proud of their efforts," Sutherlin coach Jon Martz said. "It's tough when you don't have a full lineup to compete against a team that does. I think Douglas County was represented well and now we get to go to the state championships and compete."
Sutherlin's Bryce Anderson pinned South Umpqua's Cajun Simmons in the 160-pound championship match in 3:12.
Tye Cross of Douglas (126) scored a 15-6 major decision over La Pine's Logen Matthews in the final.
Sutherlin's Bryce Olsen won the 138-pound match with a 10-8 decision over Douglas' Jacob Huse.
Jackson Markham of South Umpqua (152) posted a fall over Syrus Smith of La Pine in 3:50 in the first-place match.
Douglas senior Kadin Baker (182) won a 6-2 decision over Sutherlin's Will Singleton.
Douglas' Jesse Brecht (195) won by fall over La Pine's Michael Heutzenroeder in three minutes.
Sutherlin's Mathew Carrillo (106), Will Singleton (182) and Trent Olsen (220) finished second in their respective weight classes, while Tanner Stone (106), Ethan Yarbrough (126) and Zachary Lepre (195) came away with third-place finishes.
Douglas wrestlers Jacob Huse (138) and Kolby Lavin-Williams (170) finished second and the Trojans saw third place finishes from Cole Waldron (132), Isaac Stoffal (160) and Cole Brecht (285).
"Huse wrestled outstanding, he just had a little tougher matchup in the finals," Evans said.
Waldron had a serious offseason injury and has been steadily improving. "We're very fortunate that he was able to wrestle at all and he was able to qualify for state," Evans said. "Every single week he looks a whole lot better than he did the week before."
Andrew Dubie (195) finished fourth for the Trojans, but will advance to the state tournament because one of the other regions did not have enough competitors in the weight class to qualify three wrestlers.
Ashton Stantuff (120) will also represent the Lancers at the state tournament. Stantuff placed third.
"We're going to go into this week and go hard and get ready for state," Martz said.
The state tournament takes place next weekend at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
TEAM SCORES — 1. La Pine, 310; 2. Douglas, 196; 3. Sutherlin, 166.5; 4. South Umpqua, 114; 5. Brookings-Harbor, 110; 6. Cascade Christian, 64.5.
Championship Finals
106 — Carmelo Farfaglia, LP, maj. dec. Mathew Carrillo, Suth, 12-2. 113 — Dylan Mann, LP, maj. dec. Kaden Lorimor, LP, 9-0. 120 — Gabe Vidlak, CC, maj. dec. Jose Orozco, LP, 19-8. 126 — Tye Cross, D, maj. dec. Logen Matthews, LP, 15-6. 132 — Derrik Kerr, LP, tf. Cody Havniear, CC, 3:09. 138 — Bryce Olsen, Suth, dec. Jacob Huse, D, 10-8. 145 — Dylan Hankey, LP, p. Oscar Steffans, LP, 1:12. 152 — Jackson Markham, SU, p. Syrus Smith, LP, 3:50. 160 — Bryce Anderson, Suth, p. Cajun Simmons, SU, 3:12. 170 — Trentyn Tennant, LP, dec. Kolby Lavin-Williams, D, 9-6. 182 — Kadin Baker, D, dec. Will Singleton, Suth, 6-2. 195 — Jesse Brecht, D, p. Michael Heutzenroeder, LP, 3:00. 220 — Daniel Underwood, LP, p. Trent Olsen, Suth, 1:27. 285 — Averi Winn, BH, dec. Teagan Deforest, LP, 5-0.
Other County State Qualifiers
106 — Tanner Stone, Suth. 120 — Ashton Stantuff, SU. 126 — Ethan Yarbrough, Suth. 132 — Cole Waldron, D. 160 — Isaac Stoffal, D. 195 — Zachary Lepre, Suth; Andrew Dubie, D. 285 — Cole Brecht, D.
