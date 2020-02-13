It’s district time as Douglas County’s small school wrestlers will compete in Class 3A and 2A/1A tournaments this weekend.
Sutherlin, Douglas and South Umpqua take part in the 3A Special District 3 Championships on Friday and Saturday at Umpqua Community College in Winchester.
Glide will host the 2A/1A SD2 Championships Friday and Saturday. Other county squads participating are Reedsport, Oakland and North Douglas/Elkton.
Riddle and Glendale head to Silver Lake for the 2A/1A SD3 Championships Friday and Saturday at North Lake High School.
CLASS 3A SD3
Scio, ranked No. 6 in the OSAAtoday 3A coaches poll, and No. 8 Harrisburg are among the teams competing in the tournament. Santiam Christian has the most entries with 20.
Sutherlin coach Jon Martz doesn’t see a clear-cut favorite in the team race, although Santiam Christian has the edge based on its numbers. Harrisburg, Pleasant Hill, Scio and Sutherlin all could be in the hunt for a top three finish.
Seeded No. 1 for the Bulldogs are junior Matthew Carrillo (113) and senior Christian Anderson (182). Senior Kyler Wells (152) is a No. 2 seed. Junior Colby Olsen (170), a No. 4 seed, and sophomore Trent Olsen (220), No. 3, are other contenders.
“Wrestling is a tough sport, and I’m super proud of all our kids who started and finished the season,” Martz said.
Douglas was decimated by injuries this season and will only enter six wrestlers. Junior Jesse Brecht (220) is a No. 2 seed, while sophomore Cord Mincher (126) and junior Tye Cross (132) are No. 3 seeds. Coach Randy Gunn has high hopes for No. 4 seeds Aiden Hedstrom (195), Andrew Dubie (220) and Sage Baker (152).
Brecht and Cross are defending district champions.
Sophomore Caj Simmons (170), a No. 2 seed, and senior Jackson Markham (160), a No. 3 seed, will lead South Umpqua. Markham won a district crown last year at 152. Sophomore David Geyer (195) is a No. 3 seed and senior Tanner Wilson (132) a No. 4 seed.
“We look healthy. We’ve been pushing hard all week and the kids are ready to go,” S.U. coach Ricky Cole said.
The top three finishers at each weight qualify for state. Competition starts at 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.
CLASS 2A/1A SD2
Oakland coach Ian Patt calls Reedsport the favorite to win the team title and believes Central Linn and Oakland will be in the mix. Central Linn is No. 2 and Reedsport No. 4 in the coaches poll.
“It’s a tough district,” Patt said. “I feel real good about my team. We’ve had a great week of practice and if everybody wrestles their best we can place high. We’re excited for the weekend.”
The Oakers, who have 12 wrestlers entered, have three No. 1 seeds in sophomore Kaleb Oliver at 132, junior Brayden Tackett at 182 and senior Wil Powell at 195. Others who Patt expects to contend for state berths are senior Austin Van Houten (No. 2 seed at 170), junior Conry Mogensen (No. 3 at 195) and sophomore Ben Paschall (No. 4 at 160).
Oliver, ranked No. 1 by Oregon Wrestling Forum, is 37-0 on the season. Powell is No. 3.
Glide will enter 15 wrestlers in the tourney. Coach Aaron Towne agrees Reedsport is the team to beat. Towne said the Wildcats struggled during the regular season, but hopes they’ll rise to the occasion on their home mats.
“If we wrestle well, we’ll be right there,” Towne said. “It’ll be interesting to see who shows up.”
Reedsport has five wrestlers ranked in the top six by OWF at their weights. Among them are sophomore Jose Martinez (No. 3 at 106), junior Eli Carson (No. 3 at 120) and sophomore Miguel Velazquez (No. 4 at 182).
Glide’s lone No. 1 seed is senior Bryce McComb (285). Seeded No. 2 are sophomore Braxton Dill (132), senior Gabe Syverson (138), sophomore Corbyn Kangiser (160) and junior Mason Delcollo (182), while senior Gage Dill (120) and senior Austin Warner (132) are No. 3 seeds.
Competition begins at 2 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday.
The top two placers in each weight class receive automatic berths to the state tournament Feb. 28-29 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. The third-place finisher at some weights will also advance.
CLASS 2A/1A SD3
Riddle has the No. 1 seed at 285 in senior Shawn Scott, who’s 21-3 overall. Sophomore Chase Coleman is the No. 2 seed at 120.
Glendale sophomore Tanner Seidel (113) is a No. 2 seed. No. 7 Lakeview is among the top teams.
