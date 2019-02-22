Douglas County will advance 25 wrestlers in the championship bracket after the first round of the Class 6A and Class 3A OSAA State wrestling championships at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday morning.
In the 6A competition, Roseburg’s Cameron Cross won his first round match by fall over Kenny Vang of Reynolds in 1:34. Roseburg wrestlers Nash Singleton (113), Kahleb Diaz (126), Darian Thacker (160), Owen Vredenburg (182) and Rourke Martin (182) also won by fall in their respective first round matches.
Roseburg junior Archer Bergeron won his 138-pound match by technical fall over McMinnville’s Tyler Olsen. Logan Folsom (170) won a 14-5 major decision.
Roseburg’s Rhett Martin (120), Caleb Jeffers (138), Tristin David (145), Colin Rietmann (152), Austin David (152), Ethan Stone (170), Hunter Hillard (195) and Mason Labahn (285) received first round byes.
Carson Dunn (106), Adam Leaton (126), Devin Folk (132), Riley Rose (145), Rogan Coffman (220), Tyler Estes (195) and Hunter Blix (22) moved into the 6A consolation bracket after first round losses.
In Class 3A, Tye Cross (126) and Jesse Brecht (195) of Douglas, and Bryce Olsen (138), Bryce Anderson (160), Will Singleton (182) and Zachary Lepre (220) of Sutherlin will move on in the championship bracket.
Douglas’ Isaac Stoffal (160) and Kadin Baker (182) had first-round byes. Sutherlin 106-pound wrestler Tanner Stone also had a break in the first round action.
Cole Waldron (132), Jacob Huse (138), Kolby Lavin-Williams (170), Andrew Dubie (220) and Cole Brecht (285) of Douglas, Mathew Carrillo (106), Ethan Yarbrough (126) and Trent Olsen (220) of Sutherlin, and Ashton Stantuff (120), Jackson Markham (152) and Cajun Simmons (160) of South Umpqua move into the consolation bracket.
Class 2A/1A wrestling will start Friday afternoon. The state tournament will continue throughout Friday and wrap up Saturday.
