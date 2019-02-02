Douglas finished second and Sutherlin third at the 3A Special District Dual Championships at Cascade Christian High School in Medford on Saturday.
La Pine won the dual. South Umpqua also competed and finished sixth in the competition.
Douglas won its first round match over South Umpqua, 54-18, and defeated Sutherlin, 46-30, in round two. The Trojans also won the third round: 57-6 over Brookings-Harbor, but La Pine was victorious in the fourth round, 53-15.
In the dual against the top finisher, Douglas’ Kadin Baker (182), Cole Waldron (132) and Jesse Brecht (195) were able to post wins.
Douglas recovered nicely in the fifth round to whip Cascade Christian, 48-3.
Sutherlin faced La Pine in the first round and fell 59-18.
Case Wells (152), Bryce Anderson (160) and Will Singleton (182) had wins for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs then fell to Trojans, before coming back to win the next three duals.
Sutherlin defeated Cascade Christian 47-12, triumphed 52-22 over Brookings-Harbor and won 53-24 over South Umpqua.
The Lancers fell to Douglas in the first round, and lost 36-23 to Brookings-Harbor in the second round. La Pine defeated South Umpqua 60-23.
South Umpqua was able to defeat Cascade Christian 36-21 with a fall from Cajun Simmons (160). Ashton Stantuff (126), Jackson Markham (152), Andrew Allen (170), David Geyer (182) and Brayden Reedy (195) posted wins by forfeit for the Lancers.
In the fifth and final round, Sutherlin defeated South Umpqua.
Results
1. La Pine; 2. Douglas; 3. Sutherlin; 4. Cascade Christian; 5. Brookings-Harbor; 6. South Umpqua.
