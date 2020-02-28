PORTLAND — Four Douglas County wrestlers advanced to the championship semifinals of the OSAA Class 3A state wrestling championships Friday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Caj Simmons (170 pounds) and Andrew Hill (195) both reached Saturday morning’s semifinals for South Umpqua, while Sutherlin advanced Christian Anderson (182) and Trent Olsen (220) into the final four of their brackets.
All four wrestlers received first-round byes. Simmons, Hill and Olsen won their first contested matches by pin, while Anderson scored a major decision.
Douglas advanced one wrestler into Saturday’s action on the consolation side of the bracket as Jesse Brecht (220) rebounded from an opening match loss to score a major decision victory to reach the consolation quarterfinals.
Burns jumped out to a big lead in the team standings after the opening day with 74 points, 28 clear of second-place Dayton. South Umpqua (16) and Sutherlin (15) stood 13th and 14th, respectively, in the team standings.
