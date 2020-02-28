PORTLAND — All four Oakland qualifiers advanced to the championship semifinals Friday at the Class 2A/1A state wrestling championships at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Top-seeded 170-pounder Austin VanHouten and No. 3 seed Brayden Tackett (182) both recorded a pair of pins in their matches Friday, while No. 2 seed Kaleb Oliver also had a pin after receiving a first-round bye.
Wil Powell, seeded third at 195, also had a first-round bye, then earned a decision victory to reach the final four in his bracket.
“The matches we needed, we took care of business,” said Oakland coach Ian Patt, whose quartet earned bonus team points for pins in five of their six contested matches.
Oakland sat in third place in the team standings after the championship quarterfinals, but got sent down the leaderboard as other teams scored in the two ensuing consolation rounds.
Reedsport put five wrestlers into the semifinals, including the Solomon brothers trio of Aaron (106), Adam (120) and Christian (126). The threesome is attempting to be the first set of siblings to all reach the championship finals in the same year in any Oregon state championship tournament.
Glide and Riddle each advanced one wrestler into the semifinal round as Wildcat senior Gabe Syverson (138) scored a decision and a pin, and Riddle senior Shawn Scott (285) had a first-round bye and a pin.
Syverson and Scott both will face the No. 1 seeds in their respective brackets, as Syverson takes on Trace Evans (46-3 record) of Enterprise and Scott faces Drew Lusco of Grant Union.
Powell draws No. 2 seed Jerett Doman of Crane in the semifinals, while Oliver will take on No. 3 seed Tanner Mestas of Bonanza. VanHouten meets Joseph Moore of Colton and Tackett takes on Pine Eagle’s Seth Butler.
Only one other Douglas County wrestler survived day one, as Reedsport’s Jose Martinez suffered an 8-6 sudden loss to top-seeded Tyson Patten of Santiam and awaits a challenger in the consolation semifinals.
Culver held the team points lead after Friday with 53.5 points, followed by Reedsport with 39.5. Oakland (25), sat just three points out of the top four going into the championship semifinals.
Action resumes Saturday at 9 a.m. with the championship semifinals for all five classifications.
