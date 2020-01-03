CLOVIS, Calif. — Four Roseburg wrestlers remained alive on the consolation side of the bracket after the first day of action Friday at the Doc Buchanan Invitational.
Roseburg ranked 15th in the team standings after Day 1. Buchanan (135.5 points) and Montini Catholic, Illinois (94), lead the team standings, while Crescent Valley, the only other Oregon school in the tournament, was ninth with 61 points and Roseburg had 45.
In all, four of the top seven-ranked teams in the nation according to Intermat.com are in the tournament, and a total of 14 of Intermat’s “Fabulous 50” are in the field.
“It’s all monsters here,” Roseburg coach Steve Lander said. “We have four kids one win away from placing in the top eight, and that’s a big deal here. It’s a super tough environment.”
Kahleb Diaz at 126 pounds, Tristin David (152), Tyler Estes (220) and Hunter Blix (285) all survived the first day of action and will wrestle in Saturday morning’s consolation quarterfinals.
Diaz, the eighth seed in his bracket, won three straight decisions to open the tournament, but was run over by top-seeded Dylan Ragusin of Montini Catholic in a 24-9 technical fall. Ragusin is ranked No. 7 in the nation by Intermat.
David (152) won his first three matches before dropping a 6-2 decision to fifth-seeded Tyler Badgett of Rancho Bernardo, California (ranked 16th nationally). David will face third seed Noah Castillo of Florida’s Lake Highland Prep in the consolation quarterfinals. Castillo is ranked No. 10 by Intermat.
At 220 pounds, Estes dropped his opening match but bounced back with three consecutive consolation wins, including two pins, and will take on seventh-seeded Matt Kaplan of Lake Highland Prep in the consolation quarters.
Roseburg’s heavyweight Blix, seeded fifth, scored a pair of decision victories before dropping into the consolation bracket. Blix will face Clovis (North), California’s Cade Foraker in the consolation quarterfinals.
Eighth-seeded Nash Singleton (120) won his first match before dropping consecutive decisions and was eliminated from the tournament. Eliminated but also winning matches for the Indians were Rhett Martin (132), Varrius Scanlan (138), Darian Thacker (170), Rourke Martin (182) and Rory Coffman (195).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.