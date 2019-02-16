ROGUE RIVER — Glendale's Tanner Seidel and William Kidwell will join Riddle's Donoven Hargraves at the Class 2A/1A state wrestling championship next weekend.
The three Douglas County wrestlers won their respective weight classes at the Class 2A/1A Special District 3 championships in Rogue River on Saturday.
Kidwell pinned Darren Bright of Gold Beach in 4:50 in the 195-pound championship match. Seidel won the 106-pound title with a fall over William Goeres of Lakeview in 1:26.
Hargraves (170) won the championship match in a 9-4 decision over Damon Ward of North Lake.
The top two wrestlers in each weight class qualify for state. Glendale had four wrestlers and Riddle three at district.
Lakeview won the team title with 150.5 points, followed by Rogue River (145.5) and North Lake (110). Glendale finished sixth and Riddle was 10th.
The state championships will take place at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
TEAM SCORES — 1. Lakeview, 150.5; 2. Rogue River, 145.5; 3. North Lake, 110; 4. Bonanza, 97; 5. Myrtle Point, 72; 6. Glendale, 66; 7. Illinois Valley, 62; 8. Gold Beach, 58; 9. Coquille, 56; 10. Riddle/Days Creek, 43; 11. Chiloquin, 41; 12. Lost River, 30; 13. Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter, 24; 14. Gilchrist, 17.
Championship Finals
106 — Tanner Seidel, Glen, p. William Goeres, Lak, 1:26. 113 — Brett Stanton, Lak, p. Elijah McDaniel, Glen, 2:37. 120 — Oak Tenold, Bon, dec. Tyler Huerta, MP, 4-0. 126 — Clifford Johnson, MP, p. Dylan Edwards, GB, 2:47. 132 — Morgan Ludwig, Lak, dec. Tanner Mestas, Bon, 4-2. 138 — Landen Timeus, GB, p. Wyatt Patzka, Lak, :40. 145 — Joshua Fellows, Bon, p. Sage Garrington, Coq, 1:27. 152 — Dylan Julian, Lak, p. Craig Puckett, NL, 2:21. 160 — Brayden Clayburn, Coq., p. Mike Petersen-Brown, Lak, 1:51. 170 — Donoven Hargraves, Rid, dec. Damon Ward, NL, 9-4. 182 — Dyllan Houser, RR, dec. Ayden Lindsey, IV, 3-1. 195 — William Kidwell, Glen, p. Darren Bright, GB, 4:50. 220 — Gabriel Tambellini, RR, dec. Wyatt Carlton, BF, 9-2. 285 — Daniel Jones, Chil, p. Daniel Herinckx, RR, 2:37.
Wrestlebacks (Winners to State)
113 — Tony Florez, Coq, p. Elijah McDaniel, Glen, 1:24. 132 — Tanner Mestas, Bon, dec. Levi Waldron, NL, 11-5. 145 — Sage Garrington, Coq. p. Skyler Wylie, IV, 1:54. 195 — Darren Bright, GB, p. Tristen Spaeth, RR, 3:01.
