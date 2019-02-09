WINSTON — Glide defeated Douglas, 31-23, in a prep wrestling dual Saturday.
Glide winners were Jack Mornarich (113), Dennak Towne (120), Austin Warner (138), Isaiah Jordan (160), Zach Holland (182) and Zack Vigil (285).
Mornarich won by forfeit, while Towne won by major decision. Warner won a 9-8 decision over Douglas' Jacob Huse, while Holland and Vigil won by fall.
Tye Cross (126), Cole Waldron (132), Kolby Lavin-Williams (170), Andrew Dubie (195) and Cole Brecht (285) posted wins for Douglas.
Cross and Lavin-Williams won by major decision. Waldron and Brecht won by fall and Dubie won a 10-7 decision over Jaden Rondeau.
Glide 31, Douglas 23
106 — Double forfeit. 113 — Jack Mornarich, G, won by forfeit. 120 — Dennak Towne, G, maj. dec. Cord Mincher, D, 10-2. 126 — Tye Cross, D, maj. dec. Braxton Dill, G, 19-8. 132 — Cole Waldron, D, p. Gabe Syverson, G, 3:48. 138 — Austin Warner, G, dec. Jacob Huse, D, 9-8. 145 — Double forfeit. 152 — Double forfeit. 160 — Isaiah Jordan, G, p. Isaac Stoffal, D, 1:02. 170 — Kolby Lavin-Williams, D, maj. dec. Gio Allison, G, 15-7. 182 — Zach Holland, G, p. Kadin Baker, D, 1:38. 195 — Andrew Dubie, D, dec. Jaden Rondeau, G, 10-7. 220 — Zach Vigil, G, p. Noah Knight, D, :46. 285 — Cole Brecht, D, p. Bryce McComb, G, :46.
