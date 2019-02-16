HALSEY — The Glide wrestling team came away with the team crown, edging Reedsport Saturday in the Class 2A/1A Special District 2 Championships at Central Linn High School.
The Wildcats compiled 222 points, 4 1/2 more than the Brave.
Glide had six wrestlers advance to the state tournament next weekend at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Winning titles were Zach Holland at 170 pounds and Cayden Kangiser at 182. Finishing second were Dennak Towne (113), Braxton Dill (126), Gio Allison (160) and Zach Vigil (220).
Holland, a senior, had a pair of falls in the tournament to remain unbeaten on the season at 34-0.
"I feel pretty darn good. It was a tough day of competition," Glide coach Aaron Towne said. "It was back and forth with Reedsport, Lowell and Central Linn. Our young kids stepped up when they needed to."
Reedsport got titles from Christian Solomon (113) and Elijah Carson (126). Kyren Johnson (106), Dennis Magee (145) and Miguel Valazquez (152) finished second.
TEAM SCORES — Glide 222, Reedsport 217.5, Central Linn 201.5, Lowell 195, Jefferson 167, Monroe 112, Oakridge 83, Oakland 70, Crow 17, North Douglas 12.
Championship Finals
106 — Hagen Johnson CL, p. Justice Allen, Oakr, :51. 113 — Christian Solomon, R, dec. Dennak Towne, G, 8-7. 120 — Symon Thurman, L, p. Blake Owens, CL, 1:18. 126 — Elijah Carson, R, p. Braxton Dill, G, 5:49. 132 — Kasey Erwin, L, Tyson Brasfield, L, 8-2. 138 — Branden Arient, Oakr, dec. Caleb Day, CL, 14-10. 145 — Connor Fairchild, J, maj. dec. Dennis Magee, R, 13-2. 152 — Brody Ballard, M, p. River Lichte, R, 3:03. 160 — Sebastian Garcin, L, vs. Gio Allison, G, 8-3. 170 — Zach Holland, G, p. Cody Adams, J, 3:42. 182 — Cayden Kangiser, G, p. Nick Glover, R, 4:48. 195 — Riley Davis, J, p. Rhett Edmunds, Oakr, 3:08. 220 — Jimmy North, CL, dec. Zach Vigil, G, 3-2. 285 — Justin Malone, CL, dec. Andrew Kintzley, L, 5-4.
Wrestlebacks (Winners to State)
106 — Kyren Johnson, R, p. Justice Allen, Oakr, 1:15. 113 — Dennak Towne, G, p. Gage Dill, G, 5:34. 126 — Braxton Dill, G, sv. Chase Merritt, CL, 10-8. 145 — Dennis Magee, R, p. Corbyn Kangiser, G, 1:19. 152 — Miguel Velazquez, R, p. River Lichte, R, 3:35. 170 — Cody Adams, J, p. Jayden Henry, Oakl, 3:29. 220 — Zach Vigil, G, won by forfeit over Jaden Rondeau, G.
