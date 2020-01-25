COOS BAY — The Glide wrestling team placed third in Pool B Saturday at the Bay City Duals at Marshfield High School
The Wildcats beat Marshfield's JV team 54-11 in the first round, but dropped duals to North Valley (42-36) and Siuslaw (50-18) to drop into the consolation bracket of the pool.
In the consolation bracket, Glide beat Myrtle Point 48-17 — losing the only two contested matches but accepting eight forfeits — and Sheldon 48-27 to secure third place. Austin Warner (132 pounds), Corbyn Kangiser (170), Mason Delcollo (195), Gage Dill (120) and Braxton Dill (126) all recorded falls against the Irish, with Kangiser's coming in a mere 53 seconds.
In pool competition, Warner, Jack Mornarich (126) and Jaden Rondeau (220) all had pins against Marshfield. Gage Dill, Gabe Syverson and Kangiser had pins against North Valley, and Warner, Kangiser and Delcollo had pins against Siuslaw.
Siuslaw won the Pool B title, defeating North Valley 72-10.
