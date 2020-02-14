GLIDE — Ten wrestlers from host Glide and eight Oakland Oakers will be among the semifinalists Saturday at the Class 2A/1A Special District 2 championships at Glide.
Central Linn — ranked No. 2 by the Oregon Wrestling Forum — took the Day 1 lead in the team standings with 72 points. Glide and Oakland were second and third, respectively, with 66 and 62, and sixth-ranked Reedsport was fourth with 53.5.
Glide will be represented in the semifinals by Byryn Miller at 113 pounds, Gage Dill (120), Austin Warner and Braxton Dill (132), Gabe Syverson (138), Dominic Russo (152), Corbyn Kangiser (160), Mason Delcollo (182), Jaden Rondeau (220) and Bryce McComb (285).
Kaleb Oliver (132) is in the semifinals for the Oakers, along with Kyle Arscott (138), Keon Mogensen (145), Ben Paschall (160), Austin Van Houten (170), Brayden Tackett (182), and Wil Powell and Conry Mogensen (195).
The North Douglas/Elkton cooperative squad will have four wrestlers in the semifinals in Palu Rayon-Wilder (113), Chase Rodgers (126), Braden Jentzsch (170) and Lucas Rayon (182).
Wrestling at Glide Saturday begins at noon.
2A/1A SD3
In the Class 2A/1A SD3 tournament at North Lake High School in Silver Lake, Glendale and Riddle both advanced a pair of wrestlers into Saturday’s semifinals. Glendale will be represented by Tanner Seidel (113) and Elijah McDaniel (120), who scored a technical fall and a pin, respectively to advance.
Riddle’s Chase Coleman (120) earned a pair of first-day pins and Shawn Scott (285) had a pin to reach the semis for the Irish.
Semifinal Pairings
106 — Jose Martinez, R, vs. Cory Stutz, CL; Aaron Solomon, R, vs. Hunter Mersch, J.
113 — Hagen Johnson, CL, by forfeit; Byryn Miller vs. Palu Rayon-Wilder, ND/E.
120 — Elijah Carson, R, vs. Gage Dill, G; Adam Solomon, R, vs. Blake Owens, CL.
126 — Christian Solomon, R, vs. Dillon Greene, M; Rene Flores, J, vs. Chase Rodgers, ND/E.
132 — Kaleb Oliver, Oakl, vs. Austin Warner, G; Braxton Dill, G, vs. Tony Belcastro, CL.
138 — Hunter McIrvin, CL, vs. Austin Manicke, R; Gabe Syverson, G, vs. Kyle Arscott, Oakl.
145 — Jimmy Donaldson, CL, Kellen Gamache, M; Keon Mogensen, Oakl, vs. Hooper Slagle, M.
152 — Bradley Bowser, J, vs. Dominic Russo, G; River Lichte, R, vs. Cole Goracke, CL.
160 — Brody Ballard, M, vs. Ben Paschall, Oakl; Corbyn Kangiser, G, vs. Tobin Payne, M.
170 — Miguel Velazquez, R, vs. Braden Jentzsch, ND/E; Austin Van Houten, Oakl, vs. Malachi Hansen, CL.
182 — Brayden Tackett, Oakl, vs. Beauden Asher, L; Mason Delcollo, G, vs. Lucas Rayon, ND.
195 — Wil Powell, Oakl, vs. Drake Madison, CL; Dylan Day, CL, vs. Conry Mogensen, Oakl.
220 — Jimmy North, CL, vs. Jaden Rondeau, G; Rhett Edmunds, Oakr, vs. Caleb Rodriguez, J.
285 — Bryce McComb, G, vs. Grant Davidson, CL; Andrew Kintzley, L, vs. Chris Lukesic, J.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.