GLIDE — Zach Holland looks ready to take on the rest of the state this weekend.
The 18-year-old Glide High School senior, a defending champion, will be one of six Wildcats competing in the OSAA Class 2A/1A wrestling tournament on Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Holland, a four-time state qualifier, won his first title last year at 160 pounds in 3A, finishing with a 35-1 record.
Glide moved down to 2A this year and Holland is the No. 1 seed at 170. He’s unbeaten in 34 matches, 33 wins coming by fall.
“No, not really,” replied Holland, when asked is his expectations are different. “Just try and do my best and make sure I stay in control. I know my conditioning is well over par ... we’ve conditioned from day one, working hard at keeping our cardio up.
“That’s what they say is the hardest, is defending (a championship). I believe if I use good technique and stay in control I’ll do well.”
Holland is looking to accomplish what his older brother, Alex, did for the Wildcats in 2015 — win a title at 170. He faces senior Austin Brockamp of Joseph/Wallowa in the first round.
Senior Brandon Roe of Pine Eagle is the No. 2 seed at 170 and senior Donoven Hargraves of Riddle is seeded third.
“It’s a little different (in 2A) because we didn’t really see a lot of the teams over at the (Oregon) Classic we see in 3A,” Holland said. “But I look forward to getting up there and getting comfortable. We don’t weigh in until 2 p.m. (Friday), so we’ll have a lot of down time in the morning.
“Other than that, we should be good to rock and roll.”
The Wildcats’ other seeded wrestler is senior Cayden Kangiser, who’s No. 2 at 182.
“It’s championship or bust for Zach,” Glide coach Aaron Towne said. “He hasn’t had the competition he would’ve had in 3A, but I think he could beat anybody in 3A. He’s that good of a wrestler.
“He has all the intangibles. On the mat, he’s just tenacious. He just goes after people and never stops. He takes the air and heart out of people really quickly.”
Zach, the son of Bob and Janet Holland, has been wrestling for 14 years. He placed third at 132 for Glide as a freshman and finished second at 145 as a sophomore.
“I like doing wrestling because it keeps me in shape,” Holland said. “It’ll make me a better person by learning how to push through the pain. Don’t give up, just keep going no matter what’s in your way. I think it’ll make me a better human when it’s done.”
Holland is a talented multi-sport athlete for the Wildcats, receiving all-league honors in football and baseball. His favorite sport is baseball, and he’s hoping to help the Glide track and field team this spring as a sprinter/jumper.
“He’s one of a kind kid,” Towne said. “Zach’s good at everything he does. He’s a phenomenal athlete, just a natural.”
Holland, a catcher/outfielder, will be reunited with his American Legion baseball coach from last year. Scott Shaver, the former Dr. Stewart’s skipper, recently became Glide’s new head baseball coach.
“I just love playing with the team,” Holland said about baseball. “Being able to work and form together, watching how the team grows throughout the season. I think wrestling more as individual, something I can do by myself.”
Holland owns a 3.4 GPA at Glide. His favorite class is math. He’s considering attending Umpqua Community College next year and playing baseball for the Riverhawks.
But first and foremost on his mind is taking down another state wrestling crown.
“He’s always the first person into practice and the last to leave,” Towne said. “I’m going to miss that kid, for sure.”
