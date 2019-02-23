Zach Holland of Glide won the 170-pound title in Saturday’s Class 2A/1A state wrestling tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, leading the Wildcats to second place in the team standings.
Culver won its sixth straight team championship, compiling 136 points. Glide had 71.
The top-seeded Holland, a senior, pinned No. 2 Brandon Roe of Pine Eagle in 1:26 in the championship match. Holland finished 3-0 with three falls in the tournament, ending his season with a 37-0 record.
“It was sweet being able to defend a title, especially when you have a target on your head,” said Holland, who won the 160-pound title in 3A last year.
“It’s amazing to win one, and this doubles it. I’m so proud of myself for working hard and want to thank the coaches for pushing me and my parents for supporting me.”
Glide senior Cayden Kangiser finished second at 182, the second straight season he’s been the state runner-up. Rogue River’s Dyllan Houser scored a 5-2 decision over the second-seeded Kangiser in the title match.
Kangiser finished with a 28-8 record.
“It really hurts,” Kangiser said. “It’s my senior year and I was looking to getting my name on the board (of state champions) at the school, but couldn’t get it done. He scored off my mistakes.”
Glendale senior William Kidwell (195) fell to Culver’s Cylus Hoke in the championship match. Hoke, the top seed, pinned the second-seeded Kidwell in 3:14. Kidwell went 24-4 overall.
Reedsport’s Christian Solomon (113) finished second after dropping a 12-0 major decision to Steven Beckman of Joseph/Wallowa in the final. Solomon ended with a 35-8 record.
Second-seeded Elijah Carson of Reedsport (126) fell in the title match, getting pinned in 5:33 by Culver’s Lorenzo Vasquez, the No. 1 seed. Carson finished 34-7.
Glide freshman Dennak Towne (113) finished third with a fall over Trevor Antonucci of Heppner/Ione in 5:07. Zach Vigil of Glide (220) won his third-place match with a tiebreaker over Jimmy North of Central Linn.
Riddle’s Donoven Hargraves (170) finished fourth after falling in the third-place match to Austin Brockamp of Joseph/Wallowa in 43 seconds.
— News-Review sports editor Tom Eggers contributed to this report.
Class 2A/1A
TEAM SCORES — 1. Culver, 136; 2. Glide, 71; 3. Lowell, 66.5; 4. Joseph/Wallowa, 59; 5. Pine Eagle, 58; 6. Central Linn, 53.5; 7. Neah-Kah-Nie, 40; 8. Reedsport, 36.5; 9. Bonanza, 35; 10. Rogue River, 31; 11. Coquille, 26; 12. Siletz Valley/Eddyville, 24; 13. Vernonia, 23; 14. Monroe/Triangle Lake, 22; 14. Santiam, 22; 16. Lakeview, 21; 17. Myrtle Point, 20; 18. Grant Union, 19; 18. Heppner/Ione, 19; 20. Imbler, 18; 21. Glendale, 16; 22. Jefferson, 15; 23. Adrian, 14; 24. Union/Cove, 11; 25. Enterprise, 10; 25. Riddle, 10; 27. Gold Beach, 7; 28. Oakridge, 6; 29. Chiloquin, 4; 29 Colton, 4; 29. Toledo, 4; 32. Echo/Stanfield, 3; 32. Knappa, 3; 34. Butte Falls/Crater Lake, 0; 34. Gervais, 0; 34. Illinois Valley, 0; 34. Nestucca, 0; 34. North Lake, 0.
Championship Finals
106 — Chase Butner, PE, p. Hagen Johnson, CL, 3:12. 113 — Steven Beckman, Jos, maj. dec. Christian Solomon, Reed, 12-0. 120 — Symon Thurman, Low, dec. Oak Tenold, Bon, 9-3. 126 — Lorenzo Vasquez, Cul, p. Elijah Carson, Reed, 5:33. 132 — Kasey Erwin, Low, dec. Zeb Ramsen, Jos. 4-1. 138 — Lane Downing, Cul, p. Caleb Day, CL, 2:57. 145 — Logan Butcher, Imbler, dec. Hunter Augustynovich, Cul, 8-6. 152 — Brody Ballard, Mon, p. Dylan Julian, Lakev, 4:40. 160 — Seth Butler, PE, p. Carson Brosnan, Hep, 3:11. 170 — Zach Holland, Glide, p. Brandon Roe, PE, 1:26. 182 — Dyllan Houser, RoRi, dec. Cayden Kangiser, Gli, 5-2. 195 — Cylus Hoke, Cul, p. William Kidwell, Glen, 3:14. 220 — Tristan Bennett, NKN, p. Cole Kennedy-Gooch, Adr, :50. 285 — Justin Malone, CL, dec. Drew Lusco, GU, 2-1.
Other County Placers
113 — 3. Dennak Towne, Glide. 170 — 4. Donoven Hargraves, Riddle. 220 — 3. Zach Vigil, Glide.
