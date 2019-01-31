GLIDE — Glide defeated Monroe, 42-9, in a dual on Thursday night. The Wildcats, who are the No. 2 team in Class 2A, also hosted exhibition matches which included several Oakland wrestlers.
The Wildcats honored Austin Warner, Gio Allison, Zach Holland, Cayden Kangiser and Zach Vigil during the senior night festivities.
Allison, Holland, Kangiser and Vigil all celebrated with first round pins against Monroe. Warner fell to No. 6 Louden Ballard of Monroe in an 18-3 major decision after two rounds.
Holland, the reigning 160-pound state champion, was glad to get a win on senior night.
“I felt real good, I messed up on a couple things but knew I could come out with the win,” Holland said.
Kangiser was also happy with his win and was sentimental about it being his last home match.
“It was kinda sad, it’s been four years and its kind of heartbreaking to never do that again,” the 182-pound senior said. “It was a huge deal, having my grandparents here tonight, I’m glad they were here to support me.”
Glide freshman Dennak Towne (113) had a dominant win over Dillon Greene, earning a first round pin in 1:34. The Wildcats also got pins from Gage Dill (120) and Braxton Dill (126).
In the exhibition matches, Oakland’s Austin VanHouten earned a stunning overtime pin over Glide’s Allison in 6:06 in the 160-pound match. William Powell (182) and Brayden Tackett (195) also earned exhibition victories for the Oakers.
Glide 42, Monroe 9
113 — Dennak Towne, G, p. Dillon Greene, M, 1:34. 120 — Gage Dill, G, p. Jared Egbert, M, 1:09. 126 — Braxton Dill, G, p. Zach Wolverton, M, 1:15. 138 — Louden Ballard, M, maj. dec. Austin Warner, G, 18-3. 145 — Brody Ballard, M, maj. dec. Gabe Syverson, G, 13-0. 160 — Gio Allison, G, p. Will Wyse, M, 1:14. 170 — Zach Holland, G, p. Alec Avery, M, 1:00. 182 — Cayden Kangiser, G, p. Carson Perdue, M, :41.
