GOLD BEACH — Glendale's William Kidwell won at Saturday's Beach Bash Wrestling Tournament at Gold Beach High School.
The 195-pound senior pinned Rogue River's Tristen Spaeth in 30 seconds in the first round and won an 8-3 decision over Darren Bright of Gold Beach in the second round.
In the third round, Kidwell won by fall over Shelby Brahn of North Lake in 26 seconds.
He was the only Glendale wrestler to compete at the tourney.
TEAM SCORES — 1. Bonanza, 65; 2. Rogue River, 51; 3. Illinois Valley, 50; 4. Coquille, 48; 5. North Lake, 43; 6. Gold Beach, 37; 7. Myrtle Point, 30; 8. Glendale, 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.