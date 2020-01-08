In a battle of two of the top high school wrestling programs in Oregon, it was a freshman who ultimately decided the outcome.
Thurston's Kolton Malone capped a hot start for the Colts with a technical fall at 120 pounds, and that result was the deciding factor as Thurston, ranked No. 4 in the OSAAtoday Class 5A coaches' poll, beat Class 6A No. 2 Roseburg 38-38 (criteria) in a nonleague dual meet Wednesday night at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.
"It's a 14-weight effort, and we weren't good enough tonight," Roseburg coach Steve Lander said.
The Colts used two pins and Malone's tech to stake an early 17-0 lead, but the Tribe rallied, using three straight pins from 170 through 195 pounds to take a 38-26 lead into the final two matches. Thurston won the final two bouts by pin to force the tiebreaking criteria.
Nash Singleton and Kahleb Diaz got the Indians on the board — a 28-second pin by Singleton and a 15-3 major decision by Diaz, pulling Roseburg within 17-10. After surrendering a pin at 138, Roseburg got a major decision from Archer Bergeron at 145 pounds and a 60-second fall from Tristin David at 152, followed by Darian Thacker (170), Rourke Martin (182) and Rogan Coffman rattling off consecutive first-round pins to get the home crowd rocking.
Thacker, who opened his match with a quick single-leg takedown to put Shane Teigen to his back, scored three near-fall points before using a front headlock to turn Teigen for good, ending the match 59 seconds into the first round.
Martin quickly took down Keenan Bowditch and rolled him into a cradle. Thirty-six seconds later, Martin had the pin, and the Indians had their first lead of the dual at 32-26.
With the crowd still cheering Martin's pin, Coffman immediately took Vaun Halstead to his back, scoring a pin in 35 seconds for a 38-26 lead.
"I felt like we had it from there, but that's wrestling for you," Coffman said. "Things can change in a heartbeat."
Tyler Estes looked poised to lock up the win for Roseburg at 220. A takedown and three nearfall points in the match's first 90 seconds staked him a 5-0 lead, but Thurston's Jeremy Foss scored a reversal, putting Estes on his back and getting the pin with just one second remaining in the first round.
Then the Colts' Brian Jenkins, a 6-foot-4 heavyweight, overcame a 5-2 third-round deficit against Hunter Blix, scoring a reversal in the final minute which put Blix to his back and scored the pin with 32 seconds remaining to tie the dual at 38-38.
"Tristin, Darian, Rourke, Rogan — especially those last three in a row — put us in a good position. The last two matches, we found a way to get to our backs," Lander said. "But prior to that, we were on our backs, too."
Bergeron's 9-0 major decision at 145 could have proven to be the tiebreaker for the Indians, had it not been for the earlier technical fall.
"In a dual meet, bonus points are very big, and we didn't do a good enough job of losing a match by decision," Lander said.
The Indians won't have long to think about their first dual meet loss of the season, as Roseburg will head to Prineville to face Class 5A No. 2 Crook County in "The Dual" Saturday.
Thurston 38, Roseburg 38 (Thurston wins on criteria)
106 — Braylin Ruchti, T, p. Higen Spani, R, 1:54. 113 — Eddie Matheus, T, p. Cristian Martinez, R, 1:05. 120 — Kolton Malone, T, tf. Kaden Schlatter, R, 16-1*. 126 — Nash Singleton, R, p. Logan Slonecker, T, :28. 132 — Kahleb Diaz, R, maj. dec. Sawyer Casarez, T, 15-3. 138 — Hunter Harwood, T, p. Adam Leaton, R, 1:19. 145 — Archer Bergeron, R, maj. dec. Calvin Royce, T, 9-0. 152 — Tristin David, R, p. Varney Doreen, T, 1:00. 160 — Asher Ruchti, T, d. Colin Rietmann, R, 7-2. 170 — Darian Thacker, R, p. Shane Teigen, T, :59. 182 — Rourke Martin, R, p. Keenan Bowditch, T, :36. 195 — Rogan Coffman, R, p. Vaun Halstead, T, :35. 220 — Jeremy Foss, T, p. Tyler Estes, R, 1:59. 285 — Brian Jenkins, T, p. Hunter Blix, R, 5:28.
* — tiebreaker for criteria
JV Score — Roseburg 60, Thurston 21
