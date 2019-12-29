No. 1
The Roseburg Indians capped the 2018-19 wrestling season with their 12th state championship (sixth straight) in school history and ninth since 2010, and they did it in a way the program has never seen before.
The Tribe did not have an individual state champion.
The Indians, who dominated the Southwest Conference by scoring more than 500 team points and advancing 23 of a possible 28 wrestlers to the state championships, had to claw their way through the consolation bracket and hold their breath to fend off Newberg, 263-258, to secure the title.
Roseburg advanced two wrestlers into the championship finals. Freshman Nash Singleton lost an overtime decision to Newberg’s Ayden Garver in the 113-pound final, and senior Logan Folsom fell to top-seeded Sean Harman of West Linn at 170 pounds.
But in the consolation bracket, the Indians had eight wrestlers hit the medals podium as nearly every Roseburg qualifier scored points. Senior Austin David (152), juniors Tristin David (145) and Darian Thacker (160) and sophomore Kahleb Diaz (126) placed third, sophomore Caleb Jeffers (138) placed fourth, juniors Archer Bergeron (138) and Colin Rietmann (152) were fifth and junior Rourke Martin (182) took sixth.
Roseburg returns 16 members of that team for 2019-20 in its quest for lucky No. 13.
