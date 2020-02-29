PORTLAND — Kaleb Oliver did it — and his Oakland Oakers teammates came oh so close.
Oliver capped off a perfect 45-0 season by winning the 132-pound title Saturday night at the Class 2A/1A state wrestling championships at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
“I’m just tickled with these guys,” Oakland coach Ian Patt said. “They all brought their ‘A’ game and wrestled a good tournament.”
The Oakers, with only four wrestlers in the event, came up just short of their goal for a team trophy, finishing sixth after, at one point, being tied for third during the finals. Oakland finished with 69 points, only two points from a top-four finish.
“To go from zero state qualifiers to being in the thick of things in the team competition is just great,” Patt said.
Reedsport won the team title with 106.5 points, edging heavy pre-tournament champion and 2A/1A juggernaut Culver for the crown.
Oliver, a sophomore, was cruising on his way to the championship at 132 pounds, but couldn’t quite get Illinois Valley’s Ryan Martinho’s shoulders stuck to the mat.
With just over a minute left in the third round and with at least a technical fall in his pocket — leading 18-3 pending near-fall points — Oliver final got the pin, his 39th of the season.
“I hadn’t really seen him, so I didn’t know a whole lot about him,” said Oliver, who led 5-0 after the first round. “The goal was to get a lot of points, but I still really wanted the pin.”
Oliver’s victory pushed Oakland into a tie with Pine Eagle for third place in the team scoring at the end of that match.
Senior Austin VanHouten wasn’t as fortunate in his 170-pound title match. Reedsport’s Miguel Velazquez, who VanHouten pinned to win the Class 2A/1A Special District 2 championship, dominated from the start, rolling to a 14-3 major decision victory which also secured the state team championship for the Brave.
Wil Powell (195) recovered from a quickly whistled first-round pin in his championship semifinal match to win a pair of consolation matches and claim third place.
Powell pinned Adrian’s Toby Clow in the consolation semifinals, then rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the third round, using a buzzer-beating takedown to score a 5-3 decision over North Lake’s Dalton Puckett.
Reedsport scored perhaps the biggest upset of the state tournament. After having placed fifth at the Class 2A/1A Special District 2 tournament two weeks earlier, the Brave crowned three individual champions on their way to 106.5 points, three better than heavy pre-tournament favorite Culver.
Aaron Solomon (106 pounds), Elijah Carson (120) and Miguel Velazquez (170) all earned titles for the Brave.
Solomon’s twin brother Adam also placed fourth at 120, while older brother Christian Solomon (126) was third. It is believed to be the first time in the history of the state tournament that three brothers have all placed while competing in the same year.
Riddle also had a wrestler hit the podium as senior heavyweight Shawn Scott recovered from a championship semifinal loss by pin to top-seeded Drew Lusco of Grant Union and wrestled his way to third place.
Scott pinned district rival Daniel Herinckx of Rogue River in the consolation semifinals, then stuck Lowell’s Andrew Kintzley in the third-place match.
Oakland junior Brayden Tackett (182) missed out on a medal, getting pinned by second-seeded Seth Butler of Pine Eagle in the championship semifinals and suffered a second-round pin at the hands of Grant Union’s Russell Hodge in the consolation semis.
Class 3A
Douglas County wrestlers reach the podium
PORTLAND — Two Douglas county wrestlers reached the medals podium by wrestling to third-place finishes Saturday at the OSAA Class 3A wrestling championships at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
South Umpqua sophomore Caj Simmons placed third at 170 pounds, pinning Scio’s Josiah Nordstrom in just 46 seconds in the consolation championship match.
Simmons reached the championship semifinals but suffered a third-round pin against Harrisburg’s Chandler Strauss, who also beat Simmons for the Class 3A Special District 3 championship.
In the consolation semifinals, Simmons pinned Clatskanie’s Trent Bernsten to reach the third-place match.
Douglas senior Jesse Brecht took fourth at 220 pounds, winning a pair of consolation matches — and eliminating Sutherlin’s Trent Olsen in the process — before suffering a pin to Daniel Underwood of LaPine in the consolation final.
Sutherlin’s Christian Anderson (182) worked his way to the championship semis before getting pinned with one second left in the first round against Rainier’s Korbin Howell, then was eliminated in the consolation semis in a 7-4 loss to Luke Mehlschau of Santiam Christian.
The Lancers’ Andrew Hill, pinned by top-seeded Samuel Irwin of Warrenton in the championship semis, was erased by a pin in his first consolation match against Dayton’s Leonel Rosas.
Burns dominated the team title race, posting 180 points while runner-up Dayton had 138.5 Nyssa took third and Willamina/Falls City fourth.
OSAA Class 2A/1A State Championships
At Memorial Coliseum, Portland
TEAM SCORES (Top 10 plus local) — Reedsport 106.5, Culver 103, Grant Union 78, Pine Eagle 73, Central inn 71, Oakland 69, Toledo 54, Siletz Valley/Eddyville Charter 52, Neah-Kah-Nie 46, Santiam 42.5, Riddle/Days Creek 19 (25th), Glide 17 (27th), Glendale 1 (36th).
Championship Finals
106 — Aaron Solomon, Reedsport, dec. Tyson Patton, Santiam, 7-5.
113 — Garrett Burns, Imbler, p. Coy Butner, Pine Eagle, 4:18.
120 — Elijah Carson, Reedsport, dec. Blake Owens, Central Linn, 5-2.
126 — Rene Flores, Jefferson, dec. Oak Tenold, Bonanza, SV-1 (6-4).
132 — Kaleb Oliver, Oakland, p. Ryan Martinho, Illinois Valley, 4:56.
138 — Hunter McIrvin, Central Linn, dec. Trace Evans, Enterprise, 7-5.
145 — Lane Downing, Culver, p. Zeb Ramsden, Joseph/Wallowa, 1:51.
152 — Justin Hodge, Grant Union, dec. Kyle Hayner, Toledo, SV-1 (5-3).
160 — Trenton Hutchinson, Toledo, p. Jace Coe, Heppner/Ione, 2:33.
170 — Miguel Velazquez, Reedsport, major dec. Austin VanHouten, Oakland, 14-3.
182 — Seth Butler, Pine Eagle, dec. Brayden Clayburn, Coquille, 2-1.
195 — Travis Bennett, Neah-Kah-Nie, p. Jerett Doman, Crane, 4:47.
220 — Jimmy North, Central Linn, dec. Jonah Staigle, Joseph/Wallowa, 4-2.
285 — Drew Lusco, Grant Union, dec. Kenneth Johnston, Siletz Valley, 2-1.
Douglas County Third-Fourth Matches
195 — Wil Powell, Oakland, dec. Dalton Puckett, North Lake, 5-3.
285 — Shawn Scott, Riddle, p. Andrew Kintzley, Lowell, 3:44.
OSAA Class 3A State Championships
At Memorial Coliseum, Portland
TEAM SCORES (Top 10 plus local) — Burns 180, Dayton 144.5, Nyssa 112, Willamina/Falls City 77.5, La Pine 73, Harrisburg 64, Cascade Christian 61, Scio 61, Rainier 50, Taft 49, South Umpqua 28 (tie 13th), Sutherlin 15 (17th), Douglas 10 (tie 20th).
Championship Finals
106 — Oliver Barnes, Burns, dec. Carmelo Farfaglia, La Pine, 3-0.
113 — Blake Runion, Amity, maj. dec. Jose Flores, Taft, 16-9.
120 — Moses Mercier, Willamina, dec. Dylan Mann, La Pine, 6-3.
126 — Gabe Vidlak, Cascade Christian, maj. dec. Tony Cisneros, Dayton, 10-2.
132 — Justin Winn, Burns, dec. Raul Ruiz, Nyssa, 3-2.
138 — Travis Sherman, Dayton, maj. dec. Michael Fox, Willamina, 15-4.
145 — Cody King, Burns, dec. Brandon Isaacson, Rainier, 9-6.
152 — Elijah Cleaver, Nyssa, by medical forfeit over. Riley Ellis, Taft.
160 — Wyatt Epling, Burns, p. Jacob Mask, Scio, 5:41.
170 — Chandler Strauss, Harrisburg, p. Dylan Hendrickson, Willamina, 3:02.
182 — Adam Simpson, Nyssa, maj. dec. Korbin Howell, Rainier, 13-3.
195 — Samuel Irwin, Warrenton, dec. Michael Winn, Burns, 7-5.
220 — Bryan Flores, Nyssa, dec. Leithan Briggs, Harrisburg, 8-5.
285 — Blake Larsen, Dayton, p. Ethan Russell, Dayton, 1:22.
Douglas County Third-Fourth Matches
170 — Caj Simmons, South Umpqua, p. Josiah Nordstrom, Scio, :46.
220 — Daniel Underwood, La Pine, p. Jesse Brecht, Douglas, 2:23.
