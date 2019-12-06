HARRISBURG — Oakland sophomore Kaleb Oliver won the 132-pound title at the Deven Dawson Memorial wrestling on Friday at Harrisburg High School.
Oliver went 4-0 with four falls. Junior Conry Mogensen (285) finished second with a 2-1 record.
The Oakers took 15 wrestlers to the tourney.
