MONROE — Kaleb Oliver pinned his way to yet another tournament championship, blasting his way to the 132-pound title at the Monroe Invitational Saturday.
Oliver, who improved to 32-0 with 29 pins on the season, capped his day with a 1-minute, 29-second pin of Class 3A third-ranked Kade Mask of Scio.
Austin Van Houten (160), Jayden Henry (170) and Wil Powell (195) all placed fifth for the Oakers, who finished seventh in the team standings with 98 points. Conry Mogensen (220) placed sixth and had three pins for Oakland.
Riddle's Shawn Scott took second at 285 pounds and Daykotae McAvoy was third at 113 for the Irish, which placed 15th with 31 points.
Reedsport advanced three wrestlers to the championship finals, with Christian Solomon taking top honors at 126 and Jose Martinez (106) and Elijah Carson (120) placing second.
Defending Class 2A/1A state champion Culver won the team title with 184 points, while 3A Willamina (157) edged 4A Banks (156) for second place.
