EUGENE — Sutherlin's Colby Olsen reached the championship finals at 170 pounds, but was pinned with just 16 seconds remaining in his match to take second at the Willamette Invitational Saturday.
Matthew Carrillo (113) recorded three pins on his way to a third-place finish, while Trent Olsen (220) and Maddox Griggs (285) both placed fifth. Christian Anderson (182) and Harris Gavin (126) both placed sixth for the Bulldogs.
North Salem took the tournament team title with 197.5 points, followed by second-place North Eugene with 170.5. Sutherlin was eighth at 77, while the combined Yoncalla/North Douglas squad scored 20 points to finish 14th.
Lucas Rayon (182) placed fifth for North Douglas, while Chase Rodgers (120) took sixth.
