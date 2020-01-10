REEDSPORT — Oakland jumped out to a big lead early, but Reedsport rallied with pins in three consecutive matches to take a 46-32 Class 2A/1A Special District 2 wrestling dual meet victory Wednesday night.
Austin Van Houten's major decision victory at 170 pounds kicked off the dual for the Oakers. Reedsport's Miguel Velazquez answered with a major at 182, and after forfeiting a pair of matches to Oakland, the Brave recorded pins in the next three contested matches and accepted a pair of forfeits, sprinting to a 34-16 advantage.
After Reedsport forfeited at 132 pounds, Oakers 138-pounder Kaleb Oliver scored a 10-1 major decision over Christian Solomon. Oliver remained undefeated on the season, but it was the first time he has had a match go a full three rounds.
Reedsport closed out the dual with consecutive pins by Austin Manicke (145) and River Lichte (152).
Both teams will be competing in tournaments Saturday as Oakland travels to Sutherlin and Reedsport competes in the Alsea Bay Classic at Toledo.
Reedsport 46, Oakland 32
106 — Jose Martinez, R, p. Ridge Cunningham, O, 0:56. 113 — Aaron Solomon, R, by fft. 120 — Skyler Sunder, R, by fft. 126 — Adam Solomon, R, p. Leland, Good, O, 0:49. 132 — Teagan Ryan, O, by fft. 138 — Kaleb Oliver, O, major dec. Christian Solomon, R, 10-1. 145 — Austin Manicke, R, p. Robert Davis, O, 1:50. 152 — River Lichte, R, p. Levi Palmer, O, 0:51. 160 — Keon Mogensen, O, by fft. *170 — Austin Van Houten, O, major dec. Justin Cassaro, R, 15-3. 182 — Miguel Velazquez, R, major dec. Jayden Henry, O, 18-8. 195 — Wil Powell, O, by fft. 220 — Shane Cyler, O, by fft. 285 — Javier Analco, R, p. Conry Mogensen, O, 2:56.
* -- dual started at 170 pounds.
