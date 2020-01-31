Roseburg advanced four wrestlers into Saturday morning’s championship semifinals and had an additional six grapplers advance on the consolation side after the first day of the Reser’s Tournament of Champions at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.
Junior Darian Thacker — the top-ranked Class 6A 160-pounder in the state according to the Oregon Wrestling Forum — pinned his way to the semifinal round at 170. Top-ranked Nash Singleton, wrestling at 120 pounds, pinned his first three opponents — the longest taking 67 seconds — and takes on Class 4A top-ranked Evan Potter of Junction City in the semis.
Kahleb Diaz (126) also won his first three matches and will meet Crook County’s Zach Maurus in Saturday’s Final Four
At 145 pounds, Archer Bergeron scored a 5-1 decision over Class 5A second-raniked Brayden Duke, then beat Class 5A No. 11 Colson Spencer of Dallas 6-1 to advance to the semifinals, where he will face Class 5A No. 3 Austin Dalton of Lebanon.
On the consolation side of the bracket, Cameron Cross (113), Rhett Martin (132), Colin Rietmann (160), Rourke Martin (182), Rogan Coffman (185) and Grady Hamilton (285) all advanced.
Cross won his first two matches before giving up a pin, then scored a major decision to keep his tournament alive, while Coffman lost his first match but rallied with three straight wins to advance to Saturday.
Grady Hamilton stayed alive after an opening-match pin at 285 by earning a 1-0 decision in his consolation third-round match.
Class 5A Crescent Valley led the team standings after Friday with 152 points, followed by Class 4A La Grande with 123.5. Roseburg sat third at 120.5, while Newberg (99.5) and Crater (90) rounded out the top five.
In the junior varsity TOC, Roseburg led after the first day in the team standings after advancing five wrestlers to the semifinals. Varrius Scanlan (145), Gage Hill (160), Riley Rose (170), Zach Richardson (195) and Tyler Estes (220) each reached the final four as the Tribe JV tallied 128 team points. Crook County was second with 110 and Newberg third with 101.
