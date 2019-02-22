Roseburg advanced seven wrestlers into the championship semifinals and held the lead in the team standings following the first day of the OSAA Class 6A Championships on Friday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
The top-ranked Indians compiled 179 points, 22 ahead of No. 2 Newberg. Sprague (115.5) and Mountain View (98) rounded out the top four.
Winning their quarterfinal matches for Roseburg were freshman Nash Singleton at 113 pounds, sophomore Kahleb Diaz at 126, sophomore Caleb Jeffers at 138, junior Tristin David at 145, senior Austin David at 152, senior Logan Folsom at 170 and junior Rourke Martin at 182.
Fourteen of Roseburg’s 23 wrestlers are still alive in the tournament, according to RHS coach Steve Lander.
“I guess it was all right,” replied Lander, when asked about his team’s performance. “We’re in first place and we made headway on Newberg. We’re in position to do what we want do do, but there are still a lot of matches left. We need to finish tomorrow.”
The third-seeded Singleton (36-8) won three matches by fall — all of them happening in less than 50 seconds — and will wrestle No. 7 Tyson Oliver of Mountain View in the semifinals.
Diaz (24-3), the No. 1 seed, went 3-0 and will take on No. 5 Gaven Jolley of Sherwood in the semis. The fifth-seeded Jeffers (19-4) won a pair of matches and will meet No. 1 Beau Ohlson of Mountain View in the semis.
Tristin David (30-11), seeded fifth, won two matches and will face No. 1 Daniel McClung of Sprague in the semis. Austin David (22-7), the No. 2 seed, went 3-0 on the day and will meet No. 3 Quinn Brink of Lakeridge in the semis.
The second-seeded Folsom (19-1) won three matches and meets No. 3 Colton Burkhardt of Mountain View in the semis. Martin (16-5), the No. 1 seed, went 3-0 and takes on No. 5 Romeo Manue of David Douglas in the semis.
The semifinals get underway at 9:45 a.m. Saturday. The championship finals are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Roseburg is seeking its sixth consecutive team crown and 11th in 13 seasons.
Class 3A
Sutherlin advanced three wrestlers and Douglas two into the championship semifinals.
Third-seeded Kadin Baker at 182 and fourth-seeded Jesse Brecht at 195 won for the Trojans. Fourth-seeded Bryce Olsen at 138, No. 4 Bryce Anderson at 160 and Will Singleton at 182 reached the semis for the Bulldogs.
Class 2A/1A
Glide senior Zach Holland, the top seed at 170, remained on track to win his second straight state title. Holland advanced to the semis after pinning Austin Brockamp of Joseph/Wallowa in 1:06, improving to 35-0 on the season.
Holland will meet No. 4 James Watson of Vernonia in the semis.
Also advancing for the Wildcats was No. 2 Cayden Kangiser at 182. Second-seeded William Kidwell of Glendale reached the semis at 195.
Three Reedsport wrestlers advanced to the semis: third-seeded Christian Solomon at 113, No. 2 Elijah Carson at 126 and Dennis Magee at 145.
