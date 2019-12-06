KEIZER — Six Roseburg wrestlers went undefeated and the Indians rolled up the pins while going 4-0 in a season-opening five-team dual meet Friday night at McNary High School.
Sophomore 126-pounder Nash Singleton, Kahleb Diaz (132), Varrius Scanlan (145), Tristin Davis (152), Darian Thacker (170) and Eli Mignola (195) all were 4-0 on the day and combined for 19 falls in the Indians' four duals.
Roseburg beat Glencoe 73-4, McNary 67-12, Cleveland 60-24 and Class 5A third-ranked Dallas 48-23.
Singleton had three first-round pins, David had four falls, and Diaz, Scanlan, Thacker and Mignola also had three pins apiece.
Freshman Higen Spani (106), sophomore Christian Martinez (113), sophomore Rhett Martin (138), junior Rogan Coffman (220) and senior Hunter Blix (285) all went 3-1 on the day. Blix's lone blemish was a 4-2 loss to top-ranked Class 5A heavyweight Austin Brecht, last season's state runner-up.
The Indians will be running a split squad next weekend, with the Tribe's top grapplers heading to the annual Reno Tournament of Champions Friday and Saturday. Roseburg will also be represented at the Coast Classic Friday and Saturday at North Bend High School.
