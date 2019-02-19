Top-ranked Roseburg had two more wrestlers added to its state contingent on Sunday for this coming weekend.
Junior 145-pounder Riley Rose and sophomore Rogan Coffman (220) were both wild-card selections for the OSAA Class 6A Championships, set for Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. That means 23 members of the team will be competing in the tournament.
Rose and Coffman each finished fourth at the Southwest Conference district tournament Saturday in Grants Pass. The top three placers at each weight qualified for state.
Winning titles for the Tribe at district were Nash Singleton at 113, Kahleb Diaz at 126, Austin David at 152, Darian Thacker at 160, Logan Folsom at 170 and Rourke Martin at 182.
Finishing second were Cameron Cross (106), Caleb Jeffers (138), Tristin David (145), Colin Rietmann (152), Ethan Stoner (170), Owen Vredenburg (182), Hunter Hillard (195), Hunter Blix (220) and Mason Labahn (285).
Placing third were Carson Dunn (106), Rhett Martin (120), Adam Leaton (126), Devin Folk (132), Archer Bergeron (138) and Tyler Estes (195).
Roseburg compiled 543.5 points in the SWC tournament.
The Tribe is shooting for its sixth straight state team championship and 11th in 13 seasons under Steve Lander.
No. 2 Newberg qualified 18 for the tournament, No. 4 Sprague advanced 16, No. 8 Westview 15 and No. 5 Mountain View 14. No. 3 North Medford qualified 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.