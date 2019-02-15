Top-ranked Roseburg is in firm command after the first day of the Southwest Conference wrestling championships at Grants Pass High School.
All six conference teams competed through the quarterfinals Friday and 25 of Roseburg's wrestlers are scheduled to get back on the mats in the championship semifinals Saturday.
Saturday's competition starts at 11 a.m., with championship finals scheduled for around 5:30 p.m.
Cameron Cross and Carson Dunn will wrestle on opposite sides of the 106-pound bracket. There are 10 other brackets that have Roseburg wrestlers competing on opposite sides: Rhett Martin and Kaden Schlatter at 120 pounds, Kahleb Diaz and Adam Leaton at 126, Caleb Jeffers and Archer Bergeron at 138, Tristin David and Riley Rose at 145, Austin David and Colin Rietmann at 152, Darian Thacker and Eli Mignola at 160, Logan Folsom and Ethan Stoner at 170, Rourke Martin and Owen Vredenburg at 182, Hunter Hillard and Tyler Estes at 195, and Rogan Coffman and Hunter Blix at 220.
Roseburg's Devin Folk (132) won by fall over Sheldon's Chase McCord in 1:34 to advance to the semis.
Freshman Nash Singleton (113) and Mason Labahn (285) didn't wrestle Friday. Singleton had three byes and will take on Alex Mersino of Grants Pass in the semifinals. Labahn also had three byes and will go up against Grants Pass' Daniel Salazar.
Roseburg compiled 198.5 points after the first day, while Grants Pass and North Medford had 120 points each to tie for second place.
The top three placers at the district meet earn automatic berths to the Class 6A Championships next weekend at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
TEAM SCORES — 1. Roseburg, 198.5; T2. Grants Pass, 120; T2. North Medford, 120; 4. Sheldon, 40; 5. South Medford, 26; 6. South Eugene, 13.
