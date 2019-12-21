RIDDLE — Douglas County wrestlers claimed championships in 11 of the 14 weight classes and the Roseburg junior varsity ran away with the team title Saturday at the annual Shamrock Invitational at Riddle High School.
Roseburg scored champions in five weight classes and had five runner-ups on its way to 212.5 team points, nearly 100 better than second-place Oakland (117).
Higen Spani at 106 pounds, Christian Martinez (113), Rhett Martin (138), Haygen Vangordon (152) and Zachary Richardson (182) claimed individual titles for the Indians, with Spani, Vangordon and Richardson beating teammates Zachariah Ott, Colton Mignola and Braden Steinacher in their respective finals matches.
"The kids wrestled pretty well today," Roseburg assistant coach Jeff Freeman said. "Haygen looked really good, and Zach and Braden both getting into the finals was a good showing for them."
Oakland got a 132-pound championship from Kaleb Oliver. Austin Van Houten (170) and Wil Powell (195) both placed second for the Oakers.
Oliver was named the outstanding wrestler in the light weights, while Riddle 285-pounder Shawn Scott took top honors for the big guys.
South Umpqua finished third in the team standings behind the strength of individual crowns from Jackson Markham (160) and Caj Simmons (170).
"We're getting better," said S.U. coach Ricky Cole, who also got third-place finishes from Brayden Reedy (220) and Landen Chung (285). "We have a good family team. The guys really work hard together. I was really impressed with Oakland. They've got a good-looking group."
Gold Beach (77 points) edged Glide (76), Bonanza (75) and Creswell (73) in a tight battle for fourth in the team standings.
Glide had one individual champion in 120-pounder Gage Dill. Gabe Syverson and Austin Warner both reached the third-place match at 138, but did not wrestle to due a rule which prevented them wrestling more than five matches for the week.
"We're a pretty young team," Glide coach Aaron Towne said. "We've got three seniors and the rest are freshmen and sophomores. We've had a lot of good years in a row. It's just the ebbs and flows of wrestling."
Douglas had two wrestlers advance to the finals, both at 220 pounds, where Jesse Brecht pinned teammate Andrew Dubie in the first round. Both were state tournament qualifiers last season for the Trojans, with Brecht placing fourth as a sophomore.
Ridge Cunningham (106) Jayden Henry (182) both placed third for the Oakers, as did Douglas' Isaac Stoffal (170) and Roseburg's Carson Dunn (126), Haiden Randleas (145) and Gage Hill (195).
North Douglas got a second-place finish from Chase Rodgers at 126, while Morgan MacDonald (106) was fourth for the Warriors.
Riddle's only other top-four finisher was Daykotae McAvoy at 120 pounds.
Douglas and Oakland will both take part in the King of the Hill Tournament at Pleasant Hill on Saturday, Jan. 4. On the same day, South Umpqua will compete in a tournament at Eagle Point, and Glide and Riddle will be at the Reedsport Invitational,
TEAM SCORES — Roseburg 212.5, Oakland 117, South Umpqua 110, Gold Beach 77, Glide 76, Bonanza 75, Creswell 73, Douglas 59, Myrtle Point 49.5, Riddle 45, North Douglas 37, Chiloquin 3.
Championship Finals
106 — Higen Spani, Ros, p. Zachariah Ott, Ros, :56.
113 — Christian Martinez, Ros, p. Carter Northrup, MP, 1:33.
120 — Gage Dill, Gli, p. Nolan Ronk, Ros, 1:32.
126 — Oak Tenold, B, p. Chase Rodgers, ND, 1:40.
132 — Kaleb Oliver, O, p. Tanner Mestas, B, 3:15.
138 — Rhett Martin, Ros, p. Dylan Edwards, GB, 2:32.
145 — Landon Timeus, GB, p. Adam Leaton, Ros, 3:08.
152 — Haygen Vangordon, Ros, p. Colton Mignola, Ros, 2:56.
160 — Jackson Markham, SU, p. Scotty Metcalf, GB, 1:34.
170 — Caj Simmons, SU, maj. dec. Austin Van Houten, O, 16-7.
182 — Zachary Richardson, Ros, dec. Braden Steinacher, Ros, 5-1.
195 — Caleb Brickey, MP, dec. Wil Powell, O, 9-3.
220 — Jesse Brecht, D, p. Andrew Dubie, D, 1:53.
285 — Shawn Scott, Rid, p. Bryce McComb, Gli, 0:44.
Third Place Matches
106 — Ridge Cunningham, O, p. Morgan MacDonald, ND, 1:28.
113 — No match.
120 — Bailey Thompson, MP, maj. dec. Daykotae McAvoy, Rid, 13-5.
126 — Carson Dunn, Ros, p. Jurny Halvorson, Cre, 1:33.
132 — Josiah Lee, Cre, maj. dec. Dale Wells, SU, 17-4.
138 — Gabe Syverson, Gli, vs. Austin Warner, Gli (not contested).
145 — Haiden Randleas, Ros, p. Cam Nguyen, Cre, 1:18.
152 — Chance Solus, B, p. Rylee Weidemiller, GB, 0:48.
160 — Nick Kubishta, Cre, p. Bryant O'Grady, Ros, 1:35.
170 — Isaac Stoffal, D, p. Jordan Blanton, MP, 1:23.
182 — Jayden Henry, O, p. Uriah Stoffal, D, 4:06.
195 — Gage Hill, Ros, p. Ethan Louder, Ros, 1:30.
220 — Brayden Reedy, SU, p. Brayden Tackett, O, 1:19.
285 — Landen Chung, SU, p. Zachary Doward, SU, 0:49.
