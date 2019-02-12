Roseburg wrestling and Reedsport wrestling were named the Les Schwab Team of the Month in their respective division by the Oregon School Activities Association.
Roseburg was the Class 6A team of the month, while Reedsport earned the honor in 2A.
Teams are selected based on performance, academics and service to the community.
Other selections were Triad boys basketball (1A), Riverdale girls basketball (3A), Baker girls basketball (4A) and Pendleton dance/drill (5A).
Each team receives a trophy and $100 to help the program. Winners will also be celebrated at their local Les Schwab Tires store.
