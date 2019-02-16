The Indians weren't perfect on the mat, but they were dominant — again.
The No. 1-ranked Roseburg High wrestling team, with six winning individual titles, rolled to another Southwest Conference district championship on Saturday at Heater-Newman Gym in Grants Pass.
Roseburg amassed 543.5 points in the two-day tournament and advanced 21 wrestlers to state. No. 3 North Medford was second with 310 points and Grants Pass took third with 280.
"We wanted to win the tournament, and did that," RHS coach Steve Lander said. "We wanted to get a lot of guys qualified (for state), and 21 is a huge number. But we didn't wrestle as well as I felt we should've. We wanted to get a couple more of those semifinal matches."
The top three placers at each weight advance to the Class 6A tournament next weekend at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Lander said four RHS wrestlers who finished fourth in their weight classes could possibly receive wild-card berths, but that won't be known until later Sunday.
Winning crowns for the Tribe were freshman Nash Singleton at 113 pounds, sophomore Kahleb Diaz at 126, senior Austin David at 152, sophomore Darian Thacker at 160, senior Logan Folsom at 170 and junior Rourke Martin at 182.
Austin David and Folsom repeated as conference champions.
Losing title matches were junior Cameron Cross (106), sophomore Caleb Jeffers (138), junior Tristin David (145), junior Colin Rietmann (152), senior Ethan Stoner (170), senior Owen Vredenburg (182), senior Hunter Hillard (195), junior Hunter Blix (220) and senior Mason Labahn (285).
Also qualifying for state with third-place finishes were freshman Carson Dunn (106), freshman Rhett Martin (120), sophomore Adam Leaton (126), senior Devin Folk (132), junior Archer Bergeron (138) and sophomore Tyler Estes (195).
Austin David, the No. 1 seed at 152, went 3-0 in the tournament. He won by forfeit over Rietmann in the title match to improve to 19-7 on the season.
The top-seeded Folsom won three matches in the tourney at 170. He decisioned Stoner 9-4 in the final to move to 16-1 overall.
Singleton, the top seed at 113, needed just 43 seconds before pinning South Medford's Brayden Ostvik in the title match. Singleton is 33-8 on the season and leads the team in wins.
The top-seeded Diaz went 3-0 with three falls at 126. He pinned Ryan Johnston of G.P. in 2:29 to move to 21-3.
Thacker, the No. 1 seed, also won three matches at 160, scoring an 8-0 major decision over North Medford's Thomas Hamilton in the final. Thacker improved to 27-6.
The top-seeded Martin went 2-0 in the tourney at 182, pinning teammate Owen Vredenburg in 3:45 in the championship match. Martin is 13-5 on the season.
"Our champions were right where they belonged," Lander said. "Kahleb Diaz was dominant the entire tournament, Darian Thacker was very good again and Logan Folsom was dominant."
Cross, Jeffers, Hillard, Blix and Labahn all lost their title matches by decision.
"Those were either way matches," Lander said.
TEAM SCORES — Roseburg 543.5, North Medford 310, Grants Pass 280, Sheldon 103, South Medford 96, South Eugene 43.
Championship Finals
106 — Alex Silva, NM, dec. Cameron Cross, R, 6-4. 113 — Nash Singleton, R, p. Brayden Ostvik, SM, :43. 120 — Enrique Jaime, NM, p. Josef Miner, GP, 3:51. 126 — Kahleb Diaz, R, p. Ryan Johnston, GP, 2:29. 132 — Benjamin Zeigler, NM, p. Kilian Cosgrove, SM, :28. 138 — Cole Zeller, NM, dec. Caleb Jeffers, R, 12-7. 145 — Andres Ramirez, NM, p. Tristin David, R, 1:32. 152 — Austin David, won by forfeit over Colin Rietmann, R. 160 — Darian Thacker, R, maj. dec. Thomas Hamilton, NM, 8-0. 170 — Logan Folsom, R, dec. Ethan Stoner, R, 9-4. 182 — Rourke Martin, R, p. Owen Vredenburg, R, 3:45. 195 — David Ruiz, GP, dec. Hunter Hillard, R, 7-5. 220 — Julian Stone, NM, dec. Hunter Blix, R, 5-3. 285 — Oscar Atterberry, Sh, dec. Mason Labahn, R, 4-1.
Third Place
106 — Carson Dunn, R, p. Houston Miner, GP, 2:44. 113 — Diego Chavez, GP, p. Garrett Gallego, R, :35. 120 — Rhett Martin, R, dec. Kyle Bautista, GP, 4-1. 126 — Adam Leaton, R, p. Elijah Oshatz, SE, 3:03. 132 — Devin Folk, R, maj. dec. Griffin Gutches, NM, 9-1. 138 — Archer Bergeron, R, dec. Zach Tisher, Sh, 7-3. 145 — Andrew Hall, SM, sv. Riley Rose, R, 7-5. 152 — Ethan Miller, NM, p. Jordan Poynter, GP, :29. 160 — Jerry Watts, GP, dec. Eli Mignola, R, 7-6. 170 — Tanner Gaoiran, NM, p. Hayden Lackey, GP, :37. 182 — Dredan Myers, GP, maj. dec. Will Anderson, NM, 11-3. 195 — Tyler Estes, R, p. Brett Rucker, MM, 1:49. 220 — Ben Lutz, Sh, p. Rogan Coffman, R, 3:33. 285 — Zachariah Luworo, SE, p. Daniel Salazar, GP, 4:58.
Other Roseburg Placers
120 — 5. Kaden Schlatter. 132 — 5. Varrius Scanlan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.