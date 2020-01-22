Roseburg High School senior Rourke Martin in December signed a national letter-of-intent to continue his wrestling career at Minot State University in Minot, North Dakota.
Martin, currently the fourth-ranked Class 6A 182-pounder by the Oregon Wrestling Forum, said the decision was a pretty simple one.
"They flew me out for an official visit in November and I really liked the campus," Martin said. "The coaches are amazing, and it was a place that really seemed like it would fit me."
Martin had had conversations with a few Oregon programs, but said the interest from the Beavers coaching staff over the past two seasons sealed the deal.
Minot State has competed at the NCAA Division II level since 2012. The program was quashed for 20 years before being reinstated in 2010 as an NAIA program. The city of approximately 70,000 population is located in north-central North Dakota, roughly 100 miles north of the capital city of Bismarck.
Martin will join one other current wrestler from Oregon in freshman 149-pounder Tyler Olsen of McMinnville.
This season, Minot State is ranked No. 26 in the lastest National Wrestling Coaches Association Poll. The Beavers had just two qualifiers for the NCAA DII championships in 2019.
Martin is a three-time Oregon state tournament qualifier, placing sixth in 2019.
