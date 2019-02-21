Roseburg, Newberg and Sprague of Salem were the top three teams in the OSAA Class 6A wrestling tournament in 2018.
Will it play out like that again this year?
The Tribe has the numbers advantage heading into the two-day tournament, which begins Friday morning at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Roseburg — seeking its sixth consecutive team crown and 11th in 13 seasons under Steve Lander — qualified 23 wrestlers for the tournament, Newberg advanced 18 and Sprague 16.
Roseburg has seven seniors, seven juniors, six sophomores and three freshmen competing.
The Tribe received nine seeds for the tourney.
Sophomore Kahleb Diaz (126 pounds) and junior Rourke Martin (182) are No. 1 seeds. Senior Austin David (152) and senior Logan Folsom (170) are No. 2 seeds.
Other seeds include freshman Nash Singleton (No. 3 at 113), sophomore Caleb Jeffers (No. 5 at 138), junior Tristin David (No. 5 at 145), junior Hunter Blix (No. 7 at 220) and sophomore Darian Thacker (No. 8 at 160).
Roseburg is ranked No. 1 by Oregon Wrestling Forum, with Newberg No. 2, North Medford No. 3 and Sprague No. 4. Newberg is No. 1 in the OSAAtoday coaches’ poll, with Roseburg No. 2 and Sprague No. 3.
The championship semifinals start at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, with the finals scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.