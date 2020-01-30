The second-ranked Roseburg High School wrestling team posted easy wins over South Eugene and Sheldon in Southwest Conference dual meets on Wednesday in Eugene.
The Indians rolled to a 75-6 victory over the Axe and whipped the Irish 73-3.
Scoring falls for Roseburg against South Eugene were Kahleb Diaz at 132 pounds, Rhett Martin at 138 and Darian Thacker at 170.
Getting pins versus Sheldon were Cameron Cross (113), Kaden Schlatter (120), Nash Singleton (126), Diaz (132), Varrius Scanlan (145), Colin Rietmann (160), Thacker (170) and Rogan Coffman (195).
The Tribe will compete in the Reser’s Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.
Roseburg 75, South Eugene 6
106 — Cristian Martinez, R, dec. Drew Salas, SE, 8-5. 113 — Cameron Cross, R, won by forfeit. 120 — Kaden Schlatter, R, by forfeit. 126 — Nash Singleton, R, by forfeit. 132 — Kahleb Diaz, R, p. Eli Oshatz, SE, 2:41. 138 — Rhett Martin, R, p. Etienne Fuhriman, SE, :51. 145 — Varrius Scanlan, R, by forfeit. 152 — Tristin David, R, by forfeit. 160 — Colin Rietmann, R, by forfeit. 170 — Darian Thacker, R, p. Owen Hefflefinger, SE, 2:38. 182 — Rourke Martin, R, by forfeit. 195 — Rogan Coffman, by forfeit. 220 — Tyler Estes, R, by forfeit. 285 — Zach Luworo, S, p. Grady Hamilton, R, 2:58.
Roseburg 73, Sheldon 3
106 — Cristian Martinez, R, by forfeit. 113 — Cameron Cross, R, p. Tim Essin, Sh, 1:15. 120 — Kaden Schlatter, R, p. Brandon Thayer, Sh, 3:11. 126 — Nash Singleton, R, p. Isaac Peters, Sh, 1:03. 132 — Kahleb Diaz, R, p. Kosmo Stoddard, Sh, :55. 138 — Chase McCord, Sh, dec. Rhett Martin, R, 4-3. 145 — Varrius Scanlan, R, p. Sidney Bork, Sh, 3:59. 152 — Tristin David, R, p. Isaac Vasquez, Sh, 4:03. 160 — Colin Rietmann, R, p. Raefe Kelley, Sh, 1:09. 170 — Darian Thacker, R, p. Ethan San Miguel, Sh, :31. 182 — Rourke Martin, R, maj. dec. Walker Lutz, Sh, 10-2. 195 — Rogan Coffman, R, p. Carl Harwood, Sh, :51. 220 — Tyler Estes, R, maj. dec. Brad Harward, Sh, 16-5. 285 — Grady Hamilton, R, by forfeit.
