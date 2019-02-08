The top-ranked Roseburg High wrestling team completed another unbeaten Southwest Conference dual meet season on Thursday night.
The Indians won seven of nine contested matches and used five forfeits to hand South Medford a 70-6 loss in Medford.
“I was pleased with both (the varsity and junior varsity) scores,” RHS coach Steve Lander said. “We were pretty sharp. We had a good lineup and I was pleased with the effort.”
Roseburg’s Colin Rietmann opened the varsity dual with a fall at 152 pounds, sticking Lucas Rivera in 1:18.
The Indians also got falls from Nash Singleton at 113 pounds, Kahleb Diaz at 126, Caleb Jeffers at 138, Tristin David at 145 and Darian Thacker at 160. Thacker recorded the fastest pin, flattening Wyatt Rasor in 25 seconds.
Carson Dunn (106) posted a major decision for the Tribe. Logan Folsom (170), Rourke Martin (182), Hunter Hillard (195), Hunter Blix (220) and Mason Labahn (285) won by forfeit.
Kaden Schlatter (120) and Devin Folk (132) lost their matches by close decisions.
In the latest Oregon Wrestling Forum state rankings, Singleton (113), Diaz (126), Tristin David (145) and Folsom (160) are No. 2. Blix (220) is No. 3, Austin David (152) No. 4 and Jeffers (138) and Ethan Stoner (170) No. 5.
Roseburg, which is ranked No. 2 behind Newberg in the OSAAtoday 6A coaches’ poll, will prepare for the SWC Championship on Feb. 15-16 in Grants Pass.
Roseburg 70, South Medford 6
106 — Carson Dunn, R, maj. dec. Aidan Rania, SM, 15-1. 113 — Nash Singleton, R, p. Connor Maukonen, SM, :42. 120 — Brayden Ostvik, SM, dec. Kaden Schlatter, R, 6-2. 126 — Kahleb Diaz, R, p. Mateo Pena, 1:28. 132 — Kilian Cosgrove, SM, dec. Devin Folk, R, 9-7. 138 — Caleb Jeffers, R, p. Connor Singer, SM, 2:34. 145 — Tristin David, R, p. Andrew Hall, SM, 5:59. 152 — Colin Rietmann, R, p. Lucas Rivera, SM, 1:18. 160 — Darian Thacker, R, p. Wyatt Rasor, SM, :25. 170 — Logan Folsom, R, won by forfeit. 182 — Rourke Martin, R, won by forfeit. 195 — Hunter Hillard, R, won by forfeit. 220 — Hunter Blix, R, won by forfeit. 285 — Mason Labahn, R, won by forfeit.
Starting weight
JV Score — Roseburg 78, South Medford 12
