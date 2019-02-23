Roseburg High School is bringing home its sixth consecutive Class 6A state wrestling title.
The top-ranked Tribe didn’t have any individual winners, but captured its 11th team title in the past 13 years at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Saturday.
“It feels good. This was one of our goals,” Roseburg coach Steve Lander said. “We weren’t the favorite the last two years. The credit goes to the kids.”
Roseburg won with 263 points. Newberg finished second with 256 points, followed by Sprague with 188 and Mountain View with 151.
Roseburg wrestlers Nash Singleton and Logan Folsom finished second in their respective weight classes.
“Getting second place at state is a pretty dang good job,” Lander said. “We had a good weekend.”
West Linn’s Sean Harman, the No. 1 seed, won by technical fall over Folsom, 24-9, in the 170-pound finale. Folsom, the No. 2 seed, finished the season with a 20-2 record.
“It’s a bit hurtful, because I wanted to be a state champion,” Folsom said. “But I’m extremely proud (of the team). I knew we could pull it out. I knew our guys would be mentally tough.”
Folsom, a senior, had his sights set on wrestling Harman for a while and was glad to get the experience.
“He’s the best guy in the state at probably any weight,” Folsom said. “I really wanted to do my best against him.”
The third-seeded Singleton, a freshman, lost to freshman Ayden Garver of Newberg in a 7-5 sudden victory in the championship match at 113.
“I’m really proud of him. He led the team in wins (with 37) and it’s tough for a freshman to do that in our program,” Lander said.
Singleton said compared to the Doc Buchanan and other tournaments Roseburg wrestled this season, the state tournament was nothing.
“It’s pretty cool (to win a team title),” Singleton said.
Despite not winning individual titles, performances in the consolation bracket and semifinals on Saturday morning helped the Tribe earn enough points to win it.
“We really had a good round in the last few consolation rounds,” Lander said. “They did what we needed to do.”
Roseburg sophomore Kahleb Diaz (126) finished third with an 8-3 decision over Colby Hemmert of Sprague. Diaz was the No. 1 seed.
Junior Tristin David (145) won the third place match with a sudden victory over Andres Ramirez of North Medford.
Senior Austin David (152) finished third with a 4-1 decision win over Sutton Yazzolino of Glencoe.
Sophomore Darian Thacker (160) was third after winning a major decision, 13-3, over Kieran McCalpin of Aloha. Thacker won the consolation semifinal to advance to the third-place match.
Sophomore Caleb Jeffers (138) lost the third place match to Cole Zoller of North Medford. Zoller won by technical fall.
Class 6A
TEAM SCORES — 1. Roseburg, 263; 2. Newberg, 256; 3. Sprague, 188; 4. Mountain View, 151; 5. West Linn, 133; 6. North Medford, 112; 7. Westview, 105.5; 8. Sherwood, 94.5; 9. Tualatin, 83; 10. Cleveland, 82; 11. Centennial, 80.5; 12. Oregon City, 79; 13. Sandy, 72; 14. Lakeridge, 68; 15. David Douglas, 63.5; 16. Century, 61; 17. Aloha, 51.5; 18. Bend, 50; 19. Clackamas, 48; 20. Sheldon, 39; 21. Beaverton, 33; 21. McKay, 33; 21. McMinnville, 33; 24. Tigard, 32.5; 25. Grants Pass, 30; 26. Canby, 25; 27. Glencoe, 24; 28. Mountainside, 21; 29. Forest Grove, 19; 30. Barlow, 16; 31. Reynolds, 14; 31. South Medford, 14; 33. Liberty, 11; 34. Franklin, 10; 34. Sunset, 10; 36. Grant, 9; 36. Madison, 9; 38. Jefferson-Portland, 8; 38. Southridge, 8; 40. Wilson, 7; 41. Lincoln, 6; 41. Roosevelt, 6; 43. McNary, 4; 44. South Salem, 3; 45. Gresham, 1; 46. Benson, 0; 46. Lake Oswego, 0; 46. South Eugene, 0 46. Summit, 0; 46. West Salem, 0.
Championship Finals
106 — Nicky Olmstead, New, p. Ricky Bell, WL, 5:11. 113 — Ayden Garver, New, sv. Nash Singleton, Rose, 7-5. 120 — Jontae Hardaway, Cle, tiebreaker Christopher Strange, New, 6-3. 126 — Gaven Jolley, Sher, dec. Micah Worthington, New, 9-7. 132 — Philip Kue, Cen, dec. Charlie Evans, New, 4-1. 138 — Beau Ohlson, MtV, dec. Joey Coste, Westv, 9-6. 145 — Cael Brunson, WL, dec. Daniel McClung, Spra, 11-5. 152 — Quinn Brink, Laker, dec. Carson Fassett, MtV, 4-0. 160 — Landon Davis, Spra, dec. David Rubio, McK, 5-4. 170 — Sean Harman, WL, tf. Logan Folsom, Rose, 24-9. 182 — Oliver Myers, New, sv. Romeo Manue, DaDo, 3-1. 195 — Santos Cantu, Spra, maj. dec. Kianush Behbehani-Es, West, 13-4. 220 — Sandrey Mitberg, Beav, p. Bryan Cuthbertson, Sher, :40. 285 — Lane Marshall, OC, p. Oscar Atterberry, Shel, 4:14.
Other Roseburg Placers
126 — 3. Kahleb Diaz. 138 — 4. Caleb Jeffers; 5. Archer Bergeron. 145 — 3. Tristin David. 152 — 3. Austin David; 5. Colin Rietmann. 160 — 3. Darian Thacker. 182 — 6. Rourke Martin.
