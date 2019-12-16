SCIO — Riddle 285-pounder Shawn Scott took down an individual championship, helping the Irish to an eighth-place team finish Saturday at the Scio Invitational.
Scott rattled off three consecutive first-round pins on his way to the title.
The Irish also had three wrestlers — Gage Matthews (138), Jordan Matice (170) and Tanner Dobeck (220) — place fourth in their respective weight classes. Each wrestler had two pins on the day.
Riddle will host the Shamrock Invitational this Saturday.
