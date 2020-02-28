PORTLAND — Hunter Blix earned himself a good night’s sleep Friday night.
The senior 220-pounder went overtime in back-to-back matches and outlasted Sprague’s David Sherman in an ultimate tiebreaker to reach the championship semifinals of the OSAA Class 6A state wrestling championships at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
“I’m going to get some decent sleep tonight,” Blix said with a smile. “I definitely put in the work.”
Blix, who reached the quarterfinals with an overtime pin of Westview’s Simon Niese before his 8-minute, 30-second struggle with Sherman.
Blix, who had received a stalling warning late in the third round, survived two additional overtime rounds and was awarded the victory by maintaining top control in a 30-second fourth overtime period.
With that win, Blix joined six of his Roseburg teammates in Saturday morning’s championship semifinals.
Nash Singleton (120 pounds), Kahleb Diaz (126), Archer Bergeron (145), Tristin David (152), Darian Thacker (170) and Rogan Coffman (195) all advanced to the final four of their respective brackets.
Singleton made quick work of his day with a trifecta of first-round pins, while Diaz posted a major decision and a pin after receiving an opening-round bye.
Bergeron posted a big team victory for Roseburg in his quarterfinal match, knocking out Nolan Womack of rival Newberg, which held a slim lead in the team standings after Day 1.
David pinned his first two opponents, but had to go overtime to earn an 8-4 sudden victory decision over North Medford’s Cole Zeller.
Thacker, after a first-round bye, scored a technical fall and a pin, and Coffman pinned his only two opponents after receiving an opening round bye.
While the Indians did lose five wrestlers on the first day, they still have five alive on the consolation side of their respective brackets.
Both Indian 113-pounders — Cameron Cross and Kaden Schlatter — dropped into the bottom side of the bracket with quarterfinal losses but rallied with pins to stay alive.
Colin Rietmann (160) and Tyler Estes (220) also fell in the quarterfinals, but scored decision victories in their first consolation matches. Rourke Martin (182) rebounded from a loss in his first match to score three consecutive wins on the consolation side.
With another win in the consolation bracket, those five wrestlers would be guaranteed no worse than sixth place.
Newberg claimed the lead in the team standings after the first day with 175.5 points, with Roseburg 18 behind at 157.5. Mountain View of Bend (131.5) was third and Sprague (112.5) fourth.
Saturday’s action will begin with championship semifinal matches at 9 a.m.
