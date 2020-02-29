Singleton, Thacker win titles, but Newberg beats Roseburg for Class 6A team championship

PORTLAND — Nash Singleton and Darian Thacker nailed down individual championships, but Roseburg fell short of its seventh consecutive team title Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
The Indians placed second in the team standings behind Newberg, which had clinched the title earlier Saturday afternoon in the placement rounds. It marked the Tigers’ first state crown since 2009.
Roseburg nearly matched its winning point total from last season, scoring 262.5, while Newberg finished with 310.5. Mountain View placed third.
Singleton, the No. 3 seed at 120 pounds, got the quick jump on top-seeded Noah Worthington of Sprague, getting a takedown and three near-fall points for a 5-0 lead after the first round.
That was all the cushion he needed to beat Worthington 10-3 and earn his first state championship.
“I wanted to pin the guy, but it still feels good,” said Singleton, who received a medical forfeit in the semifinals when Newberg’s Nicky Olmstead, the No. 2 seed, was too ill to wrestle.
Singleton said that wasn’t exactly helpful.
“The bye actually made it worse because I didn’t get a match this morning, so I had to spend all day worrying about this one,” he said.
Did winning his first title take away from the disappointing of Roseburg not meeting its team goal?
“No, not at all.”
Thacker, the No. 1 seed at 170 pounds, scored a 7-2 decision over Mountain View’s Cannon Potts as the junior claimed his first state championship.
“I can’t describe it,” Thacker said. “It’s absolutely amazing, especially to do it around people who love me.”
Kahleb Diaz was overpowered by top seed and defending state champion Ayden Garver of Newberg in the 126-pound final. After taking a 2-1 lead after the first round, Diaz found himself fighting from his back for most of the second as Garver, a sophomore, scored six near-fall points to take the lead for good in a 10-4 win.
Tristan David found himself locked in a chess match West Linn’s Cael Brunson in the 152-pound final. Tied 0-0 after the first period, David started from the down position and got a quick escape, and Brunson answered in similar fashion early in the third for a 1-1 match.
Brunson took David down with 20 seconds remaining, David got a quick escape, time ran out, and Brunson walked away with a 3-2 victory.
Lucky state championship No. 13 simply wasn’t in the cards for the Indians, as Newberg mathematically locked up the championship before the championship finals.
“Newberg is very good and they wrestled well. I’m happy for them and coach Russo,” Roseburg coach Steve Lander said.
The Indians had mixed results on the consolation side, losing all three of its third-place matches but winning three of their four fifth-place matches.
Kaden Schlatter (113), Rogan Coffman (195) and Hunter Blix (220) each placed fourth, with Blix dropping a 3-1 overtime decision to Century’s Va’atausili Tofaeono.
In the fifth-place matches, Archer Bergeron (145) and Colin Rietmann (160) both scored major decision victories to place fifth for the second straight year. Tyler Estes (220) won a 10-5 decision to also earn a fifth-place medal.
Cameron Cross (113) placed sixth after dropping a 4-2 decision to Cleveland’s Elija Fishler. Rourke Martin (182) suffered a heartbreaking 8-7 loss in Saturday morning’s consolation round, falling one victory shy of a medal.
“We knew we had to be real good, and we let a couple of matches get away from us that could have put a little pressure on (Newberg),” Lander said. “But you have to get the first takedown and we didn’t do that often enough. You’re wrestling lots of very good kids, and they want to win as well.”
OSAA Class 6A State Championships
At Memorial Coliseum, Portland
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — Newberg 310.5, Roseburg 262.5, Mountain View 209.5, Sprague 176.5, West Linn 161, Sherwood 95, Century 91.5, Westview 89, Grants Pass 85, Oregon City 83.
Championship Finals
106 — Brayden Boyd, Sprague, dec. Ethan Ritchie, Sherwood, 13-7.
113 — Ricky Bell, West Linn, dec. Cameron O’Connor, Tigard, 7-1.
120 — Nash Singleton, Roseburg, dec. Noah Worthington, Sprague, 10-3.
126 — Ayden Garver, Newberg, dec. Kahleb Diaz, Roseburg, 10-4.
132 — Charlie Evans, Newberg, p. Isaiah Shideler, Sandy, 4:42.
138 — Angel Sanchez, Westview, dec. Riley Davis, Sprague, 9-3.
145 — Beau Ohlson, Mountain View, maj. dec. Ernesto Alvarez, Century, 10-1.
152 — Cael Brunson, West Linn, dec. Tristin David, Roseburg, 3-2.
160 — Brook Byers, Sprague, maj. dec. Justin Rademacher, West Linn, 1403.
170 — Darian Thacker, Roseburg, dec. Cannon Potts, Mountain View, 7-2.
182 — Nathan Denney, Bend, dec. Gavin Rice, Forest Grove, 8-7.
195 — Hunter James, Newberg, dec. Blake Ohlson, Mountain View, 6-3.
220 — Titus Schulz, Mountain View, dec. Bryan Cuthbertson, Sherwood, 11-7.
285 —Broderick Reese, Century, p. Jacob Barnes, McMinnville, 1:24.
Roseburg Third-Fourth Matches
113 — Khtrelle Preston Jefferson, maj. dec. Kaden Schlatter, Roseburg, 16-4.
195 —Robert Plympton, Reynolds, p. Rogan Coffman, Roseburg, :40.
220 —Va’atausili Tofaeono, Century, dec. Hunter Blix, Roseburg, SV-1 (3-1).
Roseburg Fifth-Sixth Matches
106 — Elija Fishler, Cleveland, dec. Cameron Cross, Roseburg, 4-2.
145 — Archer Bergeron, Roseburg, maj. dec. Nolan Womack, Newberg, 8-0.
160 — Colin Rietmann, Roseburg, maj. dec. Seth Glenn, Sherwood, 11-3.
220 — Tyler Estes, Roseburg, dec. Marlon Barrios, Mountainside, 10-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.