MEDFORD — South Umpqua had three wrestlers finish fourth in their weight classes at the Rogue Valley Invitational on Saturday.
Tanner Wilson at 138 pounds, Lakota Miller at 195 and Brayden Reedy at 220 each took fourth.
Class 6A North Medford won the team title with 258 points, well ahead of second place South Medford (164). 3A S.U. was eighth (45).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.