FLORENCE — South Umpqua defeated Siuslaw, 36-30, in Thursday night’s Siuslaw senior night dual meet.
Dale Wells won by fall over Bailey Overton in 1:07 in the 120-pound match. Ashton Stantuff (132) pinned Hayden Muller in 2:56.
In the 152-pound match Jackson Markham won by fall over Louis Gentry in 2:23. David Geyer won by the 182-pound match by fall over Luis Infante-Marquez in 1:48. Brayden Reedy won the 195-pound match by fall over JC Gentry.
Corbyn Jones (126) won by forfeit.
South Umpqua 36, Siuslaw 30
106 — double forfeit. 113 — double forfeit. 120 — Dale Wells, SU, p. Bailey Overton, Siu, 1:07. 126 — Corbyn Jones, SU, win by forfeit. 132 — Ashton Stantuff, SU, p. Hayden Muller, Siu, 2:56. 138 — Elijah LaCoss, Siu, p. Devyn Lincecum, SU, 3:02. 145 — Kinga Bugajska, Siu, win by forfeit. 152 — Jackson Markham, SU, p. Louis Gentry, Siu, 2:23. 160 — Hector Garcia, Siu, win by forfeit. 170 — Riley Jennings, Siu, p. Andrew Allen, SU, 2:20. 182 — David Geyer, SU, p. Luis Infante-Marquez, Siu, 1:48. 195 — Brayden Reedy, SU, p. JC Gentry, Siu. 220 — Matthew Horrillo, Siu, p. Landen Chung, SU, 5:39. 285 — double forfeit.
