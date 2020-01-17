TRI CITY — The South Umpqua wrestling team split a pair of Special District 3 dual meets against Harrisburg and Cascade Christian on Tuesday night.
Drake Norton and Jackson Markham had first-round pins against Harrisburg and Andrew Allen scored a first-round fall against Cascade Christian. The Lancers dropped their dual to Harrisburg 39-30, losing five of the seven contested matches.
A team score for the Cascade Christian dual was not available. The Challengers brought just five wrestlers, one of which Allen dropped early in the first round.
“Andrew really wanted a varsity match to work toward his letter. We let him in there, and he wrestled really well,” South Umpqua coach Ricky Cole said.
The Lancers are competing in the Oregon Wrestling Classic this weekend in Redmond.
Harrisburg 39, South Umpqua 30
106 — Double forfeit. 113 — Russell Talmadge, H, won by fft. 120 — Double fft. 126 — Curtis Talmadge, H, maj. dec. Christian McAvoy, SU, 15-2. 132 — Tanner Wilson, SU, won by fft. 138 — Dale Wells, SU, won by fft. 145 — Drake Norton, SU, p. Cass Smith, H, 1:25. 152 — Bryce Chilgren, H, won by fft. 160 — Jackson Markham, SU, p. Bryson Cannaday, H, 0:31. 170 — Jonathan Ashcraft, SU, won by fft. 182 — Joan Tapia, H, p. Michael Zimmerman, SU, 1:18. 195 — Chandler Strauss, H, p. David Geyer, SU, :24. 220 — Gabe Knox, H, p. Brayden Reedy, SU, 5:26. 285 — Leithan Briggs, H, p. Landen Chung, SU, 1:01.
