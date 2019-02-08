MYRTLE POINT — South Umpqua High School’s wrestling team won six matches by forfeit in a 36-21 dual meet win over Myrtle Point on Thursday.
The Lancers lost contested matches at 120 pounds, 126, 138 and 195, but they got forfeit wins at 152, 170, 182, 220 and 285.
South Umpqua 36, Myrtle Point 21
106 — Double forfeit. 113 — Double forfeit. 120 — Tyler Huerta, MP, p. Corbyn Jones, SU, 1:46. 126 — Clifford Johnson, MP, p. Ashton Stantuff, SU, 4:54. 132 — Double forfeit. 138 — PD Matthews, MP, dec. Devyn Lincecum, SU, 15-8. 145 — Double forfeit. 152 — Jackson Markham, SU, won by forfeit. 160 — Cajun Simmons, SU, won by forfeit. 170 — Lakoda Miller, SU, won by forfeit. 182 — Andrew Allen, SU, won by forfeit. 195 — Caleb Brickey, MP, p. David Geyer, SU, 2:54. 220 — Brayden Reedy, SU, won by forfeit. 285 — Brayden Reedy, SU, won by forfeit.
