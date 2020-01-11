SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin Bulldogs crowned two individual champions and had a total of six top-three placers, wrestling to a second-place team finish at the Sutherlin Wrestling Classic Saturday at the Dog Pound.
Matthew Carrillo (113 pounds) and Kyler Wells (152) earned individual titles for the Bulldogs, who tallied 117 team points but were still a distant second to tournament champion Siuslaw (154).
Carrillo was one of just two wrestlers entered at 113, and earned a third-round pin of Elmira's Enrico Cervantez.
Wells, who dropped to 152 from 160 pounds this week, picked up a 5-2 decision over Siuslaw's Ryan Jennings, the No. 8-ranked Class 4A 152-pounder according to the Oregon Wrestling Forum.
"That was a really big win for him," Sutherlin coach Jon Martz said of Wells. "He had never made it to the finals in our home tournament. He's a leader in our wrestling room, he's been working hard and it's starting to pay off."
Sutherlin also had a champion in the girls' portion of the tournament as Arianna Ramirez took top honors in the 130-136 grouping.
Colby Olsen (170) dropped a 4-2 decision to Cottage Grove's Drew Swenson in the finals, while Gaven Harris (132), Christian Anderson (182) and Trent Olsen (220) placed third.
Glide, which brought just four wrestlers, put three into the championship finals and crowned one winner in Gabe Syverson at 138.
Syverson, squaring off with Douglas' Tye Cross, took a 1-0 lead into the third period and maintained top control for his first tournament championship of the season.
"He's had some super close matches," Glide coach Aaron Towne said of Syverson, ranked No. 6 in 2A/1A at 138. "We've been having do a lot of bottom work, and he was able to get up and get away from Tye. That was a huge win for him."
Gage Dill finished second for Glide at 120, dropping a 6-3 decision to Siuslaw's Mason Buss, and Bryce McComb finished second at 285.
The Trojans had an individual champion at 220 pounds as Jesse Brecht scored a second-round pin of Cottage Grove's Trace Nelson in the title match. Sage Baker placed third at 152 for Douglas.
Oakland's Kaleb Oliver (132) kept his perfect season alive, pinning Creswell's Josiah Cross just 20 seconds into the second round to claim the bracket. Oliver ran his record to 18-0 with 17 pins on the season.
A transfer from Colorado, the secret of Oliver is become less of a secret.
"At first people didn't know who he was, but I think that's starting to change," Oakland coach Ian Patt said.
At 195 pounds, Wil Powell earned a wild first-round pin in his semifinal match, slipping out of an attempted head-and-arm throw to execute his own throw, putting Douglas' Aiden Hedstrom to his back for a first-round pin. Powell ended up second, however, as Elmira's Nat Brown pinned Powell with just 13 seconds left in the match.
Douglas, Oakland, South Umpqua and Glide finished 6-7-8-9 in the team standings. Douglas had 87 team points, Oakland 81, South Umpqua 79 and Glide 78.
Sutherlin heads to Adair Village Tuesday for a series of 3A Special District 3 duals at Santiam Christian. Douglas is hosting Brookings-Harbor and Pleasant Hill for dual meets Tuesday, while South Umpqua will also host duals with Cascade Christian and Harrisburg.
Oakland and Glide are scheduled to meet with Lowell for 2A/1A Special District 2 duals at Oakridge Wednesday.
TEAM SCORES — Siuslaw 154, Sutherlin 117, Elmira 110, Cottage Grove 101.5, Springfield 93, Douglas 87, Oakland 81, South Umpqua 79, Glide 78, North Bend 72.5, Coquille 69, Creswell 35.
Top 3 Placers
106 — Juventino Macias, Spr; 2. Yoskar De La Mora, Siu; 3. Jaya Mattes, Spr. 113 — Matthew Carrillo, Suth, p. Enrico Cervantez, Elm, 4:40 (only entrants). 120 — Mason Buss, Siu, dec. Gage Dill, Gli, 6-3; 3. Ethan Ingram, NB. 126 — Hunter Petterson, Siu, dec. Tony Florez, Coq, 7-4; 3. Wayde Walton, Elm. 132 — Kaleb Oliver, Oak, p. Josiah Lee, Cres, 2:20; 3. Gaven Harris, Suth. 138 — Gabe Syverson, Gli, dec. Tye Cross, Doug, 1-0; 3. Dale Wells, SU. 145 — Elijah LaCosse, Siu, dec. Ruben Fox, Elm, 11-4; 3. Ethan Elmer, Coq. 152 — Kyler Wells, Suth, dec. Ryan Jennings, Siu, 5-2; 3. Sage Baker, Doug. 160 — Jacob Dunn, CG, SV-1 (8-6) over Ayden Wolgamott, Elm; 3. Liam Baskerud, NB. 170 — Drew Swenson, CG, dec. Colby Olsen, Suth, 4-2; 3. Oden Armstrong, CG. 182 — Brayden Clayburn, Coq, p. Walker Humphrey, CG, 2:39; 3. Christian Anderson, Suth. 195 — Nat Brown, Elm, p. Wil Powell, Oak, 5:47; 3. Brayden Tackett, Oak. 220 — Jesse Brecht, Doug, p. Trace Nelson, CG, 3:03; 3. Trent Olsen, Suth. 285 — Brandon Unrein, Spr, p. Bryce McComb, Gli, 0:50; 3. Kaiden Van Etten, Spr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.