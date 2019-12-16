JEFFERSON — Five Sutherlin wrestlers won their weight brackets as the Bulldogs brought home the team championship of the Jefferson Invitational tournament held Friday afternoon.
The tournament, which featured several four-man round-robin brackets, saw the Bulldogs put seven wrestlers in the top two at their respective weights.
Colby Olsen won the 182-pound bracket with three pins for Sutherlin, while Ethan Yarbrough (132), Anthony Clark (138), Kyler Wells (152) and Trent Olsen (220) took top honors. Matthew Carrillo (120), Christian Anderson (195) and Thomas Mentees (220) finished runner-up in their respective weights.
Oakland's Wil Powell won the 195-pound title in uncharacteristically high-scoring fashion, surviving a 19-16 decision over Anderson. Powell also had a pair of pins on the day.
Brayden Tackett defeated teammate Shane Cyler for third in the 220-pound bracket, while Ridge Cunningham took third at 106 pounds also for the Oakers.
In the girls' tournament, Angelina Barrett and Alexis Cervantes took top honors for the Bulldogs.
Sutherlin will host its first meet of the season, a dual against Cottage Grove at 6 p.m. Thursday. Oakland will take part in the Shamrock Invitational Saturday at Riddle High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.