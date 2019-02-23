Sutherlin’s Bryce Anderson and Douglas’ Kadin Baker fell short in their championship matches at the Class 3A state wrestling tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Saturday.
The third-seeded Baker, a senior, lost an 8-7 decision to No. 1 Chandler Strauss of Harrisburg in the 182-pound final. Baker finished the season with a 29-5 record.
“It’s kind of bittersweet (finishing second), but overall it’s pretty cool,” Baker said. “The first two rounds went in my favor, but he got a takedown in the last 20 seconds (of the third round) to win it.”
The fourth-seeded Anderson, a senior, lost a 10-3 decision to Pleasant Hill sophomore Asher Ruchti, the No. 2 seed, in the final at 160. Anderson finished 29-9 on the season.
Sutherlin and Douglas also had wrestlers in third-place matches Saturday.
Senior Cole Waldron (132) of Douglas won by fall over Cody King of Burns in the third-place match.
Sutherlin senior Will Singleton (182) placed third, winning by injury default in 1:19 over Nigel Engle of Dayton.
Douglas’ 195-pound sophomore Jesse Brecht lost a 10-0 major decision in the third place match to Bryan Flores of Nyssa.
Senior Bryce Olsen (138) of Sutherlin fell in the third place match to Wyatt Epling of Burns in 1:31.
Freshman Cajun Simmons was the only South Umpqua wrestler to advance to the second day of the tournament. He dropped a 20-10 major decision in the third round of the consolation bracket to Trent Bernsten of Clatskanie.
— News-Review sports editor Tom Eggers contributed to this report
Class 3A
TEAM SCORES — 1. La Pine, 150; 2. Nyssa, 141; 3. Harrisburg, 134; 4. Willamina, 126; 5. Burns, 111; 6. Dayton, 110; 7. Irrigon, 103.5; 8. Scio, 95; 9. Rainier, 78; 10. Yamhill-Carlton, 73; 11. Sutherlin, 71; 12. Pleasant Hill, 69; 13. Douglas, 63; 14. Cascade Christian, 48.5; 15. Santiam Christian, 42; 16. Taft, 34.5; 17. Vale, 21.5; 18. Amity, 21; 19. Brookings-Harbor, 17; 20. Riverside, 10; 21. Clatskanie, 9; 22. Warrenton, 7; 23. South Umpqua, 4; 24. Creswell, 0.
Championship Finals
106 — Jordan Reyes, Will, maj. dec. Reily Liesegang, Yam, 10-2. 113 — Moses Mercier, Wil, p. Dylan Mann, LP, :42. 120 — Gabe Vidlak, CasC, tech. fall Jose Orozco, LP, 18-3. 126 — Chance Hendrickson, Har, sv. Michael Fox, Will, 5-3. 132 — Derrik Kerr, LaP, tf. Cody Havniear, CasC, 16-1. 138 — Jacob Mask, Scio, dec. Travis Sherman, Day, 7-3. 145 — Titus Rice, PH, maj. dec. Lance Vanhoose, Scio, 11-0. 152 — Elijah Cleaver, Nyssa, dec. David Katon, Rain, 7-0. 160 — Asher Ruchti, PlHi, dec. Bryce Anderson, Suth, 10-3. 170 — Dax Bennett, Har, dec. Adam Simpson, Nyssa, 6-4. 182 — Chandler Strauss, Har, dec. Kadin Baker, Doug, 8-7. 195 — Leithan Briggs, Har, dec. Legin Engle, Day, 6-0. 220 — Jose Sanchez, Nyssa, p. Daniel Underwood, LaP, 1:30. 285 — Blake Larsen, Day, dec. Jordan Mode, Willa, 8-2.
Other County Placers
132 — 3. Cole Waldron, Douglas. 138 — 4. Bryce Olsen, Sutherlin. 182 — 3. Will Singleton, Sutherlin. 195 — 4. Jesse Brecht, Douglas; 6. Zachary Lepre, Sutherlin.
