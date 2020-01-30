The Sutherlin High School wrestling team remained unbeaten in Class 3A Special District 3 dual meet competition on Thursday night at the Dog Pound in Sutherlin, defeating Pleasant Hill 40-33 and beating Cascade Christian 54-17.
"I felt good about how the kids performed," Sutherlin coach Jon Martz said. "They wrestled some tough kids and did well. We have some older kids, but a lot of younger kids and it's an interesting dynamic."
The Bulldogs got falls from junior Matthew Carrillo at 113 pounds, freshman Devon Felix at 126 and junior Colby Olsen at 170 against Pleasant Hill. Senior Kyler Wells (152) won by major decision and Sutherlin also received three forfeits.
"Kyler Wells and Matthew Carrillo both got big wins and that will improve their seeding for the regional tournament," Martz said.
Cascade Christian forfeited five weight classes against Sutherlin. Posting pins for the Bulldogs were Carrillo (120), senior Jason Baker (195), sophomore Trent Olsen (220) and freshman Maddox Griggs (285).
The Bulldogs have had their depth thinned with season-ending injuries to sophomore Ethan Yarbrough (132) and junior Gavin Harris (126). Yarbrough was a state qualifier last year.
Sutherlin will be at home against Douglas and Harrisburg Wednesday for a double dual, beginning at 6 p.m. The Bulldogs will play host to the SD3 district tournament on Feb. 14-15 at Umpqua Community College in Winchester.
Sutherlin 40, Pleasant Hill 33
106 — Brenden Bartlett, S, won by forfeit. 113 — Matthew Carrillo, S, p. Gavin Hoellrich, PH, 3:25. 120 — Jackson O'Connor, PH, by forfeit. 126 — Devon Felix, S, p. Tanner Linn, PH, 2:46. 132 — Marc Griffithis, PH, by forfeit. 138 — Preston Nibblett, PH, p. Enrique Diaz, S, 5:41. 145 — Double forfeit. 152 — Kyler Wells, S, maj. dec. Rowan VonOrtloff, PH, 9-1. 160 — Charles Conrad, PH, p. Tyler Cortes, S, :53. 170 — Colby Olsen, S, p. Brazen Ellis, PH, 1:30. 182 — Christian Anderson, S, by forfeit. 195 — Riley Brown, PH, p. Jason Baker, S, 2:56. 220 — Trent Olsen, S, by forfeit. 285 — Kellen Parrish, PH, dec. Maddox Griggs, S, 4-0.
Sutherlin 54, Cascade Christian 17
106 — Tyler Havniear, CC, p. Brenden Bartlett, S, 2:23. 113 — Benjamin Madera, S, by forfeit. 120 — Matthew Carrillo, S, p. Liam Jones, CC, :53. 126 — Gabe Vidlak, CC, p. Devon Felix, S, :46. 132 — Double forfeit. 138 — Cody Havniear, CC, tf. Enrique Diaz, S, 15-0 (4:00). 145 — Double forfeit. 152 — Kyler Wells, S, by forfeit. 160 — Tyler Cortes, S, by forfeit. 170 — Colby Olsen, S, by forfeit. 182 — Christian Anderson, S, by forfeit. 195 — Jason Baker, S, p. Jaxson Turituri, CC, 1:50. 220 — Trent Olsen, S, p. Noah Alleson, CC, 1:31. 285 — Maddox Griggs, S, p. Matthew Moses, CC, 1:27.
