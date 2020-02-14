WINCHESTER — Sutherlin took the lead in the team race following the first day of the Class 3A Special District 3 wrestling tournament on Friday at Umpqua Community College.
The Bulldogs, advancing 10 wrestlers into the championship semifinals, compiled 81 points. Santiam Christian was second (75), Pleasant Hill third (68), Scio fourth (64.5), South Umpqua fifth (59), Harrisburg sixth (49), Douglas seventh (38), Cascade Christian eighth (30), Brookings-Harbor ninth (28) and Creswell 10th (17).
Moving into the semis for Sutherlin were Brenden Bartlett and Benjamin Madera at 106 pounds, Matthew Carrillo at 113, Enrique Diaz at 138, Kyler Wells at 152, Colby Olsen at 170, Christian Anderson at 182, Thomas Mentes at 195, Trent Olsen at 220 and Maddox Griggs at 285.
Mentes, a sophomore, upset top-seeded Williams Simmons of Scio 10-3 in the quarterfinals. Carrillo, the No. 1 seed, doesn't have an opponent on his side of the bracket and advances to the title match.
"It was a good day," Sutherlin coach Jon Martz said. "We won some matches I wasn't expecting us to win."
Reaching the semis for South Umpqua were Dale Wells (138), Drake Norton (145), Jackson Markham (160), Caj Simmons (170), David Geyer (195) and Andrew Hill (195).
Wrestling in the semis for Douglas are Cord Mincher (126), Tye Cross (132), Andrew Dubie (220) and Jesse Brecht (220).
The tournament will resume at 11 a.m. Saturday.
