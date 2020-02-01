Roseburg junior Darian Thacker dominated the 170-pound bracket to claim an individual title and the Tribe placed third in the team standings Saturday at the Reser’s Tournament of Champions at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.
Thacker, who is ranked No. 1 by the Oregon Wrestling Forum at 160, pinned his way to the semifinals, where he earned a 7-5 decision over Class 5A fifth-ranked Jackson Rosado of Crescent Valley.
In the finals, Thacker whipped second-ranked Cannon Potts of Mountain View 13-2 for the title.
“He finally broke through in one of the bigger meets,” Roseburg coach Steve Lander said. “He’s been a consistent placer for us, but for him to win this tournament, we were really proud of him.”
Nash Singleton (120) and Archer Bergeron (145) earned second-place finishes for the Indians, who tallied 164.5 team points, finishing behind only Class 5A Crescent Valley (289) and Class 4A top-ranked La Grande (174.5).
Crescent Valley of Corvallis led all teams with four individual champions.
Bergeron, a senior and three-time state placer, posted three straight decision victories to reach the semifinals, where he beat Class 5A No. 3 Austin Dalton of Lebanon 4-1 to earn a spot in the finals. Bergeron fell to 5A No. 1 Beau Ohlson by a 9-4 decision.
“He’s kind of flown under everybody’s radar a little bit not being full-time on the varsity,” Lander said of Bergeron, “but he just does his job and works hard. He’s just doing what we expect him to do, and there’s nothing wrong with taking second here.”
Singleton, the top-ranked 6A 120-pounder, ran into a familiar foe in that bracket’s finale, but fell to Class 5A’s top-ranked 113-pounder Gabe Whisenhunt of Crescent Valley by a 4-3 decision.
Singleton beat Whisenhunt 6-4 in the semifinals of the Reno Tournament of Champions on his way to the 120-pound title back in December.
Three other Roseburg wrestlers hit the varsity podium as Cameron Cross (113), Kahleb Diaz (126) and Tristin David (152) all placed sixth.
Roseburg’s junior varsity team topped Crook County, Newberg and Crescent Valley to claim to team championship, led by individual titles by 220-pounder Tyler Estes and Riley Rose at 170.
“We always hold this JV tournament in high regard. It’s really important for these guys to get some good matches,” Lander said. “To get these tough matches while trying to get ready for districts and state is a big deal.”
In all, eight Roseburg JV wrestlers earned top-6 finishes. Varrius Scanlan (145), Gage Hill (160), Eli Mignola (182) and Zach Richardson (195) all took third. Kaden Schlatter (120) was fourth and Higen Spani (106) placed sixth.
The Indians have two more dual meets to tune up for the pending Southwest Conference District Championships. Roseburg will host North Medford in an SWC dual Thursday, then travel to take on Crook County in “The Dual” Saturday night in Prineville.
TEAM SCORES — Crescent Valley 289, La Grande 174.5, Roseburg 164.5, Newberg 156.5, Crook County 145, Mountain View 142, West Linn 126, Thurston 119, Sprague 116.5, Crater 111, Sweet Home 95.5, Dallas 87, Cascade 73, Century 69, Hillsboro 57.5, North Medford 56.5, Baker 51.5, Redmond 51, David Douglas 47, La Pine 46, Junction City 41.5, Aloha 33, Tualatin 31, Culver 21, Lebanon 20.5, Liberty 15.5.
Championship Finals
106 — DJ Gillett, CV, dec. Brayden Boyd, Spr, 3-0. 113 — Mauro Michel, Casc, p. Ricky Bell, WL, 2:46. 120 — Gabe Whisenhunt, CV, dec. Nash Singleton, Ros, 4-3. 126 — Ayden Garver, Newb, dec. Zachary Mauras, CC, 12-5. 132 — Chance Lamer, CV, dec. Charlie Evans, Newb, 9-5. 138 — Hunter Mode, CC, tf. Riley Davis, Spr, 15-0. 145 — Beau Ohlson, MV, dec. Archer Bergeron, Ros, 9-4. 152 — Cael Brunson, WL, dec. Tyson Resko, CV, 1-0. 160 — James Rowley, CV, maj. dec. Justin Rademacher, WL, 10-1. 170 — Darian Thacker, Ros, maj. dec. Cannon Potts, MV, 13-2. 182 — Kyle Knudtson, CC, dec. Hayden Walters, CV, 8-3. 195 — Santos Cantu, CV, maj. dec. Christopher Woodowrth, LG, 17-5. 220 — Hunter James, Newb, dec. Titus Schulz, MV, 7-1. 285 — Broderick Reese, Cent, dec. Ashten Brecht, Dal, 3-1.
Roseburg Placers
113 — 6. Cameron Cross. 126 — 6. Kahleb Diaz. 152 — 6. Tristin David.
JUNIOR VARSITY
TEAM SCORES (Top 5) — Roseburg 220, Crook County 200, Newberg 188, Crescent Valley 177.5, La Pine 142.5.
Roseburg Placers
106 — 6. Higen Spani. 120 — 4. Kaden Schlatter. 145 — 3. Varrius Scanlan. 160 — 3. Gage Hill. 170 — 1. Riley Rose. 182 — 3. Eli Mignola. 195 — 3. Zach Richardson. 220 — 1. Tyler Estes.
